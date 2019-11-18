Gemini Lake based Lattepanda Delta SBC relaunches for $188

DFRobot’s previously Kickstartered, Ubuntu-ready LattePanda Delta SBC has relaunched for $188 with a quad-core Gemini Lake SoC. The Intel Core-based Lattepanda Alpha is already available starting at $379 for a model that recently switched from a 7th Gen to an 8th Gen Amber Lake-Y CPU.



Back in Dec. 2017, DFRobot’s LattePanda project went to Kickstarter to launch a community-backed LattePanda Alpha SBC with a 7th Gen Kaby Lake Intel Core m3-7Y30 and an almost identical LattePanda Delta with a Celeron N4100 from the “Gemini Lake” follow-on to Apollo Lake. Both boards shipped to backers late, with the Alpha ARRIVING in late 2018 and the Delta being fulfilled this spring. The Alpha relaunched for public sales in January, and now the Delta is available.







LattePanda Delta, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



A Nov. 18 NotebookCheck story reported that DFRobot has just relaunched the Delta on the DFRobot website for $188 barebones, supporting Linux or Windows, or for $228 with Win 10 Pro preactivated. The price includes 4G LPDDR4 and 32GB eMMC with built-in 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. The original KS prices were $129 early bird or $139.

The Alpha has been available on DFRobot since January in two models: an 800s model with 8GB LPDDR3 and an 864s that adds 64GB eMMC. The 800s sells without OS for $379 and the 864s goes for $409 barebones or $449 with Win 10 Pro preactivated.

A note posted on the LattePanda Alpha shopping page on April 24 said that due to continuous shortages of the 7th Gen, dual-core Core M3-7y30 processor, they had switched the 800s model (but apparently not the 864s) to an 8th Gen Amber Lake-Y based Core m3-8100Y. This dual-core, quad-thread processor runs at 1.1GHz/3.1GHz with a 5W TDP, and offers 30 percent higher performance, says DFRobot. The Amber Lake-Y model WAS due to ship in July of this year.







LattePanda Alpha (left) and kit contents for both Delta and Alpha

(click images to enlarge)



In June 2018, the LattePanda project announced full Ubuntu support for the original Intel Atom Cherry Trail based Lattepanda in addition to the earlier Windows 10 support. Ubuntu support has also been added to the Alpha and Delta models. Despite the community features such as a forum, we have not included the LattePanda boards in our Linux hacker board roundups due to the over $200 prices and lack of open support files such as schematics.



Inside the LattePanda Delta

The LattePanda Delta joins a very short list of Gemini Lake SBCs including Hardkernel’s open spec Odroid-H2 and Ibase’s 3.5-inch IB822. Unlike those boards, it ships with Intel’s quad-core Celeron N4100 clocked at 1.1GHz/2.4GHz with Intel UHD Graphics 600.

Aside from offering a different processor and memories (4GB/32GB) than the Alpha, the boards appear to be identical. (Update: a reader, six677, tells us the Alpha has a 2-cell lipo circuit not found on the Delta.) They both supply an M.2 M-Key interface with NVMe, SATA, and PCIe support, as well as an M.2 E-Key slot with PCIe x2, USB 2.0, I2C, and UART.

Dual simultaneous 4K display support is available via HDMI, eDP (with touch support) and a DisplayPort that runs over a shared USB Type-C port. There are also three USB 3.0 host ports, a GbE port with Wake-on-LAN, and the WiFi-ac with BT 5.0 module. You also get dual 50-pin GPIO connectors, including one with an Arduino pinout for the included Arduino Leonardo compatible co-processor.

Other features include an audio jack, a 12V input, a PMIC, an RTC, and a cooling fan. A cooling fan and power adapter are thrown in as “free gifts.”



Further information

The LattePanda Delta is available for $188 barebones or for $228 with Win 10 Pro preactivated. The LattePanda Alpha is available in an 800s model (8GB RAM) without OS and now with an 8th Gen Amber Lake-Y Core m3-8100Y for $379 There’s also an 864s Alpha model with a 7th Gen Core M3-7y30, which adds 64GB eMMC and sells for $409 barebones or $449 with Win 10 Pro. More information may be found on DFRobot’s LattePanda Delta and LattePanda Alpha shopping pages.

