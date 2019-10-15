Gaming system run on Ryzen V1000 or R1000

Quixant’s Linux-ready “QXI-7000 LITE” casino gaming PC runs on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded R1000 or V1000 with up to 32GB DDR4, dual SATA, up to 4x displays, and the Quixant Gaming Ecosystem with up to 16MB PCIe Gen2 NVRAM and new QxATS tracing system.



Quixant has launched the QXI-7000 LITE casino gaming system it promised in April with the launch of AMD’s Ryzen Embedded R1000. This minor variant of the almost identical, Ryzen Embedded V1000 based QXI-7000 supports the V1000 in addition to the slightly lower-end R1000 SoC. The system supports Linux, Windows 10 IoT, and for a blast from the past — Windows Embedded.







QXI-7000 LITE

We found out about the QXI-7000 LITE via an AMD press release today in conjunction with this week’s Global Gaming Casino (G2E) conference in Las Vegas. The announcement primarily focuses on new E9560 and E9390 models in its line of PCIe form-factor AMD Embedded Radeon GPUs. They offer 8GB of GDDR5 memory and support 4K video, 3D visualizations, and compute-intensive graphics. AMD also linked to a Casino Technology release announcing that it’s building a line of V1000-based slot machines. The V1000 has also appeared on Advantech-Innocore’s DPX-E265 gaming SBC.

The QXI-7000 LITE showcases Quixant’s Gaming Ecosystem, a casino gaming subsystem built around up to 16MB of high-speed PCIe Gen2-based NVRAM. The subsystem also includes accelerated hardware mirroring and CR Coperations, 32x digital inputs, 32x digital outputs, and up to 16x intrusion inputs.

The Gaming Ecosystem features a new QxATS Advanced Tracing Sub system that “accelerates the development process by providing realtime logging and tracing,” says Quixant. QxATS includes a dedicated internal GbE port for system tracing.

There’s also a QxVDR (Video Decoder and Rendering) software suite and a QxLED function for driving multiple RGB LED strips. The system’s 6x PCIe Gen2 based QxCom serial ports are also part of the Gaming Ecosystem.

The QXI-7000 LITE supports up to 32GB x DDR4-2400/3200 via dual sockets and offers dual SATA III bays and dual front-panel CFast sockets. Other features include 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.1, and 2x USB 2.0 ports plus 4x internal USB 3.0 interfaces.

The datasheet does not list video interfaces except to say that the system supports up to 4x simultaneous 4K displays via DisplayPort 1.4. If you’re running the R1000, however, you’d top out at 3x displays. You also get HD audio and 2x stereo 18W/channel digital amplified outputs.

The extensive list of security features includes hardware-based AES128/256 – ECB/CBC encryption, a hardware-based RSA 2048 engine, secure key storage, TPM, and more. There’s also a QxBOOT accelerated BIOS with security features. The 12V system is equipped with a meter power detection and PSU control systems with SPI, I2C, and iButton interfaces.



Further information

The QXI-7000 LITE appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Quixant’s QXI-7000 LITE product page.