Gaming system raises ante with Tiger Lake CPU

Advantech’s fanless, Linux-ready “DPX-E145” gaming system offers 11th Gen Tiger Lake with up to 4x 4K or 2x 8K video, 2x GbE, 9x USB, serial and discrete I/O, and SATA, CFast and M.2 NVMe storage.



Advantech-Innocore has announced the first Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake based computer for the regulated casino and AWP (amusement with prize) gaming markets. The passively cooled DPX-E145 supports “multi-screen, high resolution, immersive player experiences” with the help of Tiger Lake’s up to 96-EU Iris Xe graphics.

The DPX-E145 adopts the open-frame, cabinet-ready I/O design used by Advantech-Innocore’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 powered DPX-E140 casino gaming computer. The design clusters all connectors in one area and uses typical slot-machine industry connectors.







DPX-E145



The DPX-E145 has the same 275 x 200mm dimensions plus enough height to incorporate an external service tray with dual SATA III interfaces. Rising above is a passive cooling unit covering about a third of the board and an optional logic area cover with the same height.

There appears to be no fan option for running the fastest processor options as there is for the DPX-E140. The company’s 7th Gen Kaby Lake based DPX-S445 has a standard fan with no passive cooling option.

The DPX-E145 runs Linux or Windows Embedded on dual or quad-core Tiger Lake models. Judging by the listed turbo modes, these are the “E” branded embedded versions of the 10nm fabricated 11th Gen chips, which we covered in our report on Adlink’s cExpress-TL module. The “E” and more industrial “GRE” models offer wider temperature ranges, lower turbo rates, and extended availability. (Advantech lists 7 years.)

The announcement mentions a dual-core, 3.0GHz/3.9GHz model, which would be the Core i3-1115G4E, plus a quad-core 2.8GHz/4.4GHz model, which is the Core i7-1185G7E. The clock rates here are listed for the highest 28W operation, although they can scale down to 12W TDP.

The announcement mentions support for up to 64GB DDR4-3200 RAM with ECC support, but the datasheet appears to suggest a limit of 32GB via dual sockets. There is also 8MB of battery backed fast SRAM (NVRAM).

In addition to the dual SATA trays, there are dual CFast sockets and an M.2 2280 slot with support for PCIe Gen4 — a new feature introduced with Tiger Lake — and SSDs including NVMe. Storage options are available for all these connections

The DPX-E145 features 4x DisplayPort++ 1.2 outputs that support 4x independent 4K or 2x 8K displays. For audio you get an HD 5.1 codec with 20W per channel stereo amplified outputs.

The system is further equipped with 2x GbE ports with WoL and PXE plus 2x USB 3.0, 7x USB 2.0, 4x RS-232, 2x CCTalk, and an RS-485 port. You also get 2x I2C, TTL, ID003/TTL, 1-wire, and a bi-directional GPIO header for dual, optional iButton devices.

Gaming functions are controlled by 32x ESD-protected discrete inputs and 32x OC outputs. You can configure 8x of the discrete I/Os as meter outputs with presence detect.

Other features include a TPM 2.0 and TCPA-compliant security chip, a watchdog, system monitoring, EEPROM, write-protectable BIOS, and an asset tag. For additional security, the system supplies 8x intrusion detection input lines.

The DPX-E145 runs on a 12VDC input or ATX supply with power management and scheduling features. The system supports 0 to 50°C operation with air flow. Gaming-specific software includes SecureBoot and “Connector” SDKs plus diagnostics software and an SAS engine.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the DPX-E145. More information may be found in Advantech-Innocore’s announcement and product page.

