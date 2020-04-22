Gaming computers run Linux on Ryzen Embedded R1000 and V1000

EFCO’s “EGL8650” and “EGL8600” gaming computers run Linux or Win 10 on a Ryzen Embedded R1000 and offer triple 4K displays, gaming security, and in the case of the EGL8650, a JAMMA connector. There is also a V1000-based EGL8550 model.



All around the world casinos are largely shuttered due to the coronavirus, but the slots will eventually ring anew. Last June we covered an EGL8350 casino gaming logic box that runs on an old AMD R-series SoC. Since then, the company has launched EGL8550 and EGL8600 models that run on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000, respectively, and yesterday EFCO unveiled an R1000-based EGL8650.







EGL8650

The main difference between the new EGL8650 and the EGL8600 is the addition of a 72-pin JAMMA (Japan Amusement Machine and Marketing Association) I/O interface on a golden finger connector. JAMMA is also available on the R-series based EGL8350 and the V1000-powered EGL8550, which is summarized farther below.

All these systems support Linux and Windows 10 IoT. Other Ryzen Embedded based gaming computers include Quixant’s V1000 or R1000 based QXI-7000 LITE and Advantech-Innocore’s V1000-powered DPX-E140.



EGL8650 and EGL8600

Despite having almost identical features and the same 278 x 234.5 x 66mm dimensions, the new EGL8650 has a different port layout than the EGL8600. The major differences on the new model is the JAMMA connector and a switch from a SATA interface to a SATA-based M.2 slot. Both models also have a second SATA interface with a SATA bay.







EGL8650, front and back

Additional storage options are available via EFCO’s SmartBay interface, which is also found on the R-series based EGL8350. The SmartBay supports optional CFAST, CF (CompactFlash), 2.5-inch and 1.8-inch SATA SSDs, SATA DOM, and USB storage devices “with key lock option.”

The EGL8650 and EGL8600 support up to 32GB DDR4-2400 plus up to 8MB of battery-backed NVRAM. Other common features include 3x DP ports for up to the triple simultaneous 4K displays, as well as 5.1-channel audio with triple audio jacks and a 15W Class-D amp. You also get 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and 6x RS-232 ports.







EGL8600, front and back

Although the EGL8650 has the JAMMA advantage, other gaming I/O features are slightly reduced compared to the EGL8600. There are 23x isolated digital inputs compared to 32x and one less high sink current digital output and intrusion detectors, at 31x and 5x, respectively. Other gaming features include GPC, auxiliary gaming controller support, secure RTC, battery gauge, intrusion logger, and optional smart meter. Optional security features include SecuBoot and RootSecu.

The EGL8650 and EGL8600 have a 12V DC input and “power unstable trigger,” and run at a maximum of 37W. There is a 0 to 50°C operating range and long-term support to 2029.



EGL8550

The EGL8550 is built around a dual- or quad-core Ryzen Embedded V1000 with up to 32GB DDR4. I/O is the same as the EGL8650 and EGL8600 except that there is a fourth DP port for quad-4K displays, and it offers both an M.2 storage slot and a second SATA III slot.







EGL8550, front and back

Gaming features are the same as the EGL8650, including the JAMMA connector. The 280 x 213 x 65mm system has a 12V DC input and 0 to 55°C support.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the EGL8650, EGL8600, and EGL8550. More information may be found in EFCO’s EGL8650 announcement, as well as the EGL8650, EGL8600, and EGL8550 product pages.