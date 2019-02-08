G-series LX based gaming box starts at $499

EFCO has launched a Linux-ready “EGL6087” gaming box based on an G-Series GX218 LX with dual HD displays, 72-pin JAMMA I/O, an LED light strip package, and a gaming security package.



EFCO announced its first gaming logic box based on the quad-core, 2.0GHz AMD Embedded G-Series GX218 LX SoC. Designed for class 2 and 3 category casino gaming boxes, the cost-efficient EGL6087 supports Linux Kernel 4.10.0+, WES7, Windows Embedded 8, and Windows 10 IoT.

The low-cost, entry level GX218 LX, which appeared on IEI’s EPIC form factor Nano-GLX SBC, was the last of AMD’s G-Series line, announced back in 2016. The quad-core part has a relatively low 15W TDP and is equipped with AMD Radeon HD 8400E graphics.







EGL6087 front panel (left) and rear view showing JAMMA golden finger

The LX SoC enables the EGL6087 to provide a higher level of performance than its current dual-core G-series GL based cost efficient gaming boxes at nearly the same price, claims EFCO. This is the first EFCO gaming box we’ve covered, although we’ve reported on several general embedded computers from the company, including four recent Linux-ready, Intel-based Eagle Eye embedded machine vision computers.

EFCO touts the system for features that are rare on low-end gaming boxes, including the 267 x 178 x 53mm metal chassis with fan and built-in support for up to 4x independent LED light strips “at no extra cost.” There’s also an optional EFCO Gaming Software Support Package that provides a “patented, multi-layered security mechanism as well as a hardware intelligent assistant that is specifically designed for casinos’ strict security requirements,” says EFCO

The system is further promoted for its gaming specific, 72-pin JAMMA (Japan Amusement Machine and Marketing Association) I/O interface. The standard JAMMA interface enables game developers and gaming system integrators to “seamlessly upgrade,” and enables customers to more easily customize I/O, says EFCO.

The EGL6087 ships with up to 16GB dual-channel DDR3-1600 and offers a SATA II bay. If you choose an optional dual-core, 1.8GHz GX-218GL SoC, you also get 16GB to 32GB eMMC.

The EGL6087 is equipped with 2x HD-ready HDMI ports for simultaneous dual displays, as well as a VGA port. Other features include a GbE port, 4x USB 2.0 ports, 4x COM ports, an audio jack, and 2x LEDs. JAMMA is provided via a golden finger connector.

Gaming features include “PCIe high speed NVRAM,” as well as an intrusion logger, RTC, 2x backup batteries, and an auxiliary gaming controller. There’s a DC +12V / +5V power supply and a 0 to 70℃ operating range. (The announcement instead lists it as “up to 55℃.”) Lifetime support lasts until 2024.



Further information

The EGL6087 is available now with volume pricing starting at $499. More information may be found on EFCO’s EGL6087 product page.

