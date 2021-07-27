Full-featured RK3566 SBC ships with custom Linux stack

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Boardcon’s “EM3566” SBC runs Linux on Rockchip’s RK3566 via a “CM3566” module with up to 8GB RAM and 32GB eMMC. Features include WiFi/BT, GbE, HDMI, MIPI-DSI and -CSI, 6x USB, SATA, M.2 for NVMe, and mini-PCIe with SIM.



Boardcon has announced its first single board computer based on the Rockchip RK3566, following earlier Rockchip-based models such as its RK3399-powered Idea3399, RK3288-driven Idea3288, and RK1808-based EM1808. The EM3566 ships with a custom Linux stack and is designed for AI robot, smart POS machine, e-book, face recognition terminal, and business display integrated equipment deployments.







EM3566 SBC (left) and CM3566 module

Like Boardcon’s similarly sized Rockchip SBCs, the 135 x 95mm EM3566 is a sandwich-style design with the processor and memories deployed via a compute module. The 47 x 40mm CM3566 module connects to the EM3566 via 186 castellated edge pins. The 3.3V module integrates 2-8GB LPDDR4 and 4-32GB eMMC.







EM3566 detail view

The EM3566 board provides additional storage via a microSD slot and the SATA interface, which is multiplexed with the sole USB 3.0 port via an onboard switch. You can load NVMe storage via the M.2 slot.

Communications features include a GbE port and single-channel, 2.4GHz WiFi with Bluetooth. There is also a mini-PCIe slot with nano-SIM slot that supports 4G modules.

Media features include an HDMI 2.0 port plus a single connector that gives you a choice of MIPI-DSI, LVDS, or eDP. There is also a MEMS module that supports video input, dual CSI camera connectors, and SPDIF and 3.5mm audio outputs.







EM3566, front and back

The EM3566 has 4x USB 2.0 ports and a micro-USB OTG in addition to the multiplexed USB 3.0 port. The 12V board also has serial, ADC, and GPIO headers, an IR receiver, and an RTC with battery connector.

Specifications listed for the EM3566 include:

Processor — Rockchip RK3566 (4x Cortex-A55 @ up to 1.8GHz); Mali-G52 2EE GPU; 0.8-TOPS NPU

Memory/storage: 2GB to 8GB LPDDR4 4GB to 32GB eMMC MicroSD slot SATA III (multiplexed with USB 3.0) with SATA/USB 3.0 switch and SATA power NVMe storage available via M.2 (see expansion)

Networking: GbE port (Realtek RTL8211F-CG) 2.4GHz 802.11a/b/g/n with Bluetooth 4.0 4G etc. available via mini-PCIe (see expansion)

Media I/O: HDMI 2.0 up to 4Kp60 with audio support MIPI-DSI/LVDS up to 1080p eDP 1.3 up to 2560 x 1600 @ 60Hz (on same connector as DSI/LVDS) MEMS module for video input 2x MIPI-CSI via 24-pin connector 3.5mm audio jack (ES8388 codec) SPDIF output

Other I/O: USB 3.0 host port (multiplexed with SATA) 4x USB 2.0 host ports Micro-USB 2.0 OTG port Serial debug interface 2x UARTs, RS485, GPIO, ADC

Expansion: M.2 slot with PCIe 2.0 and NVMe support Mini-PCIe slot with nano-SIM slot for up to 4G

Other features — RTC with battery connector; IR receiver

Power — 12V/3A DC input jack; recovery button

Dimensions — 135 x 95mm

Operating system — Linux 4.19.193 with buildroot, U-boot, filesystem, etc.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the EM3566. More information may be found in Boardcon’s announcement and product page. More on the underlying CM3566 module may be found on the CM3566 product page.