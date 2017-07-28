FreeRTOS-based remote I/O module offers isolated interfaces

Artila’s “RIO-2014PG” remote I/O module runs FreeRTOS on an Atmel SAM4E16E, and offers isolated Fast Ethernet, RS485, and analog and digital I/O.



Artila Electronics, which is known primarily for its embedded Linux industrial computers such as the Matrix-700 and Matrix-710 IoT gateway, has more recently been getting into embedded gear that runs the open source FreeRTOS. The new RIO-2014PG uses the same 120MHz, 32-bit Cortex-M4 SAM4E16E MCU as last year’s RIO-2015PG.







RIO-2014PG (left) and detail view

Designed for lightweight device networking and remote monitoring, the RIO-2014PG appears to be almost identical to the RIO-2015PG. As far as we can see, the only difference is the lack of two isolated analog outputs found on the RIO-2015PG.

The RIO-2014PG’s SAM4E16E MCU is equipped with 128KB RAM and 1MB flash. Artila added another 2MB SPI flash and a microSD slot.

The system is equipped with a 10/100 Ethernet port with 1.5KV magnetic isolation, plus an RS232 port and an isolated RS-485 port. The device is further equipped with 4x opto-isolated digital inputs, 4x isolated analog inputs, and 2x relay outputs. There’s also a Maxim 1-Wire interface for temperature or humidity sensors.

The device has a 9-48VDC power input and a 0 to 70°C temperature range. Options include a 100-240VAC to 12VDC, 1-amp power adapter and a console cable. The extensive FreeRTOS support package appears to be the same as with the RIO-2015PG. For more details, see our previous RIO-2015PG coverage.

Earlier this year, Artila introduced a FreeRTOS-based RIO-2010BM built around a 100MHz, 32-bit NXP LPC1768 Cortex-M3.



Further information

The RIO-2015PG is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Artila’s RIO-2014PG product page.