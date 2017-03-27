FreeRTOS-based remote I/O module links to IBM Bluemix and Watson IoT

Artila’s “RIO-2010BM” remote digital I/O device runs FreeRTOS on a Cortex-M3, offers isolated inputs, and supports IBM’s Bluemix and Watson IoT platforms.



Like Artila Electronics’ RIO-2015PG, the RIO-2010BM is a remote I/O module that runs FreeRTOS on an MCU, and offers isolated digital I/O. The device is designed specifically for transmitting Modbus/TCP remote data to the IBM Bluemix service and IBM’s Watson IoT cloud-based analytics platform.







RIO-2010BM (left) and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



This “lightweight computing platform for device networking and remote monitoring” uses FreeRTOS+lwIP , a lightweight version of TCP/IP, to automatically connect to Bluemix with verified instructions. It then pushes sensor data using Transport Layer Security (TLS) and MQTT. The device employs a RESTful API for remote I/O control, and also supports AJAX. An alarm setting and local logic are used to trigger an on-board relay when an alarm event occurs.

IBM’s Watson IoT platform lets users easily create a web-based application to monitor and analyze data, says Artila. For more complex IoT applications, you can use the Node-RED visual wiring tool to link events and devices.

The 182 x 118 x 35.8mm RIO-2010BM is built around a 100MHz, 32-bit NXP LPC1768 Cortex-M3 microcontroller equipped with 64KB SRAM and 512KB flash. The device includes a 10/100MHz Ethernet port, a “full modem” RS-232 port, a console port, and an isolated RS-485 interface.

The RIO-2010BM is further equipped with 16 photo-isolated digital inputs and 8x Form A or B relay output channels with contact ratings of [email protected] or [email protected] A 1-wire interface for temperature and humidity sensors is available, as well as an optional wide-range temperature sensor.

The RIO-2010BM ships with a real-time clock and a 9-48VDC power input, and consumes power at a minimum of [email protected] to a maximum of [email protected] , says Artila. The temperature range is 0 to 70°C.

Further information

The RIO-2010BM is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Artila’s Remote I/O page.

