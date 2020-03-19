Free, virtual embedded tech show promises 3,000 dev kit giveaways

Arrow announced “Embedded to Go” — a free, online-only conference scheduled for April 1-3 with webinars and virtual chats with Arrow engineers. Arrow will also give away 3,000 dev boards, including its Thor96 and Shield96 SBCs and Nvidia’s Nano Dev Kit.



Arrow Embedded to Go will offer “technical presentations, information on newly launched technology, and access to Arrow’s sales and engineering teams,” according to a story on EENews Embedded. Presentation webinars will be hosted by leading suppliers covering AI, IoT and edge computing, precision measurement, HPC, intelligent condition-based monitoring, and more.







Arrow Embedded to Go promo image (left) and Arrow’s Shield86 SBC, one of more than 40 boards that are part of the 3,000-board giveaway

The conference will post videos and white papers on boards and applications, and it will offer a dedicated search function. Visitors will also be able to interact with Arrow’s engineering team via chat on specific areas of interest.

You can register for the conference now and win a chance of receiving one of 3,000 board giveaways from a list of over 40 products. Most of these are MCU-based boards, but there are a few Linux-powered boards. These include Arrow’s new Microchip SAMA5D27 based, 96Boards-like Shield96 Trusted Platform and its 96Boards CE Extended, i.MX8M powered Thor96, which is built by eInfochips. There’s also Inforce Computing’s Snapdragon 410 driven Inforce 6309 and Nvidia’s Jetson Nano Dev Kit.







Inforce 6309 (left) and Jetson Nano Dev Kit

The hitch is that the giveaway is limited to “business customers only,” which is not only ambiguous, but is perhaps counterproductive to encouraging attendance at the show. But still, free is free. Supplies are limited, so sign up now, says Arrow.

Virtual online trade shows are trending as Covid-19 keeps folks from attending conferences in the flesh. In early February, Beningo was prescient in announcing a free, virtual Embedded Online Conference scheduled for May 20. (If you want to sign up now, it costs $90.)

A Mar. 12 DesignNews story offered updates on major technology conferences and tradeshows, revealing a mix of cancellations, postponements, and conversions to virtual events due to the novel coronavirus. Many conferences are still gamely staying the course — for now. The Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference, which was not listed in DesignNews, is still scheduled for June 22-24 in Austin, Texas, according to a Mar. 13 update. However, the Linux Foundation says it may yet be forced to cancel, in which case full refunds will be available.



Further information

The free, virtual Arrow Embedded to Go conference is scheduled for April 1-3. Registration for the show and for winning a free dev board is open now at the Arrow Expo-IP website.