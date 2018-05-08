All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Free BeagleBone webinar series starts May 10

May 8, 2018 — by Eric Brown — 244 views

Beagleboard.org has announced a free BeagleBone webinar series from May 10 through July 26, with different episodes targeting Linux users, embedded developers, web developers, robotics hackers, and educators.

Beagleboard.org co-founder Jason Kridner will teach a six-part webinar series on the BeagleBone hosted by Beagleboard.org and distributor Element14, starting on May 10. The free series aims to educate different types of users about the community-backed BeagleBone and BeagleBone Blue SBCs. Each one-hour sessions starts at 11AM CDT, and recordings will be available online within 24 hours of each session.


BeagleBone
Black

The BeagleBone webinar series sessions are as follows:

  • Introduction to BeagleBone — May 10 — introductory session covering market differentiators, PRUs, cables, peripherals, and setup
  • BeagleBone for Linux Users — May 24 — supported Linux distros and programming languages, plus tips on using GPIO and PRUs under Debian
  • BeagleBone for Embedded Developers — June 6 — low level languages and controlling hardware across pins
  • BeagleBone for Web Developers — June 21 — BeagleBone with web platforms and IoT platforms, including IBM BlueMix

    BeagleBone
    Blue
  • BeagleBone Blue for Robotics — July 12 — Robotics applications for BeagleBone with a focus on BeagleBone Blue and robot movement basics
  • BeagleBone in the Classroom — July 26 — Classroom usage overview for STEM educators

 
Further information

The BeagleBone webinar series starts May 10. More information and enrollment details may be found here.

 

2 responses to “Free BeagleBone webinar series starts May 10”

  1. Mike says:
    May. 8, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    who even uses BB anymore. There are far lower cost, faster & smaller solutions out

    Reply
  2. Ray Knight says:
    May. 9, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Where else can you find another solution with 2 programmable real-time processors for just $39 (current price of BeagleBone Green)?

    Reply

Please comment here...