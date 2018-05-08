Free BeagleBone webinar series starts May 10

Beagleboard.org has announced a free BeagleBone webinar series from May 10 through July 26, with different episodes targeting Linux users, embedded developers, web developers, robotics hackers, and educators.



Beagleboard.org co-founder Jason Kridner will teach a six-part webinar series on the BeagleBone hosted by Beagleboard.org and distributor Element14, starting on May 10. The free series aims to educate different types of users about the community-backed BeagleBone and BeagleBone Blue SBCs. Each one-hour sessions starts at 11AM CDT, and recordings will be available online within 24 hours of each session.



The BeagleBone webinar series sessions are as follows:

Introduction to BeagleBone — May 10 — introductory session covering market differentiators, PRUs, cables, peripherals, and setup

BeagleBone for Linux Users — May 24 — supported Linux distros and programming languages, plus tips on using GPIO and PRUs under Debian

BeagleBone for Embedded Developers — June 6 — low level languages and controlling hardware across pins

BeagleBone for Web Developers — June 21 — BeagleBone with web platforms and IoT platforms, including IBM BlueMix



BeagleBone Blue for Robotics — July 12 — Robotics applications for BeagleBone with a focus on BeagleBone Blue and robot movement basics

BeagleBone in the Classroom — July 26 — Classroom usage overview for STEM educators



Further information

The BeagleBone webinar series starts May 10. More information and enrollment details may be found here.