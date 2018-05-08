Free BeagleBone webinar series starts May 10

Free BeagleBone webinar series starts May 10May 8, 2018 — by Eric Brown — 244 views
Beagleboard.org has announced a free BeagleBone webinar series from May 10 through July 26, with different episodes targeting Linux users, embedded developers, web developers, robotics hackers, and educators.
Beagleboard.org co-founder Jason Kridner will teach a six-part webinar series on the BeagleBone hosted by Beagleboard.org and distributor Element14, starting on May 10. The free series aims to educate different types of users about the community-backed BeagleBone and BeagleBone Blue SBCs. Each one-hour sessions starts at 11AM CDT, and recordings will be available online within 24 hours of each session.
BeagleBone
Black
The BeagleBone webinar series sessions are as follows:
- Introduction to BeagleBone — May 10 — introductory session covering market differentiators, PRUs, cables, peripherals, and setup
- BeagleBone for Linux Users — May 24 — supported Linux distros and programming languages, plus tips on using GPIO and PRUs under Debian
- BeagleBone for Embedded Developers — June 6 — low level languages and controlling hardware across pins
- BeagleBone for Web Developers — June 21 — BeagleBone with web platforms and IoT platforms, including IBM BlueMix
BeagleBone
Blue
- BeagleBone Blue for Robotics — July 12 — Robotics applications for BeagleBone with a focus on BeagleBone Blue and robot movement basics
- BeagleBone in the Classroom — July 26 — Classroom usage overview for STEM educators
Further information
The BeagleBone webinar series starts May 10. More information and enrollment details may be found here.
who even uses BB anymore. There are far lower cost, faster & smaller solutions out
Where else can you find another solution with 2 programmable real-time processors for just $39 (current price of BeagleBone Green)?