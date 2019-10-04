Five Ubuntu-on-Intel gateways offer preloaded automation software

Logic Supply has introduced a line of Linux-ready “IGN” embedded gateways preloaded with Inductive Automation’s “Ignition” industrial automation and SCADA software with Intel Apollo Lake, Skylake, Coffee Lake, and Whiskey Lake CPUs.



Logic Supply has launched a family of five IGN edge gateways that are preconfigured with Inductive Automation’s Ignition industrial automation trial software. The IGN systems are based on earlier Intel-based Karbon and ML-branded systems, three of which we have yet to cover.

All five IGN systems support Ubuntu with optional Windows and feature Logic Supply’s Hardshell Fanless technology, sealing the system from dust, debris, chemicals, and moisture ingress. As usual with Logic Supply, there are plenty of configurable options ranging from storage to wireless modules including Extrovert 4G LTE modules.







Ignition dashboard screen

(click image to enlarge)



IGN100 (based on ML350G-10 — Apollo Lake — available, starting at $562

(based on ML350G-10 — Apollo Lake — available, starting at $562 IGN200 (based on Karbon 300) — Apollo Lake — special order, starting at $861

(based on Karbon 300) — Apollo Lake — special order, starting at $861 IGN300 (based on Cincoze P2002) — 6th Gen Core Skylake — special order starting at $1,917

(based on Cincoze P2002) — 6th Gen Core Skylake — special order starting at $1,917 IGN400 (based on Karbon 700-SE) — 8th Gen Coffee Lake or 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh — coming soon

(based on Karbon 700-SE) — 8th Gen Coffee Lake or 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh — coming soon IGN500 (based on ML100G-51) — 8th Gen Whiskey Lake — coming soon



IGN200(Karbon 300)

The five IGN models are as follows, with links going to previous LinuxGizmos coverage when available:

Inductive Automation’s Ignition is an industrial platform with tools for building HMI, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications. The cross-platform, web-based SCADA platform collects operational data and displays it in a dashboard on any browser-enabled device.

Ignition supports technologies including SQL, Python, MQTT, and OPC UA. The software is sold by the server installation, enabling an unlimited number of clients, tags, and connections. We’ve seen Ignition listed as an option on other industrial systems including Opto 22’s Groov EPIC automation controller.

Below is a closer look at the five IGN systems with Ignition, starting with those we have yet to cover:



IGN200

The “special order” IGN200 is a more rugged, feature rich alternative to the similarly Apollo Lake based IGN100 (see farther below). It’s designed as an edge I/O server, MQTT node, or PLC interface for data acquisition, says Logic Supply.

The fanless, rugged IGN200 is a specially configured version of the Karbon 300, which we missed when it was announced in March. The 154 x 119 x 56mm system is available with a 1.6GHz quad-core 1.3GHz Atom i7-E3950 or dual-core x5-E3930. You can load up to 8GB of LPDDR4.







IGN200(Karbon 300), front and side

(click images to enlarge)



The IGN200/Karbon 300 is equipped with 2x DP, 4x USB 3.0, 2x RS-232/422/485 and 3x GbE ports, two of which offer optional PoE. There’s also a CANBus interface, 8-bit DIO, and an audio jack.

The system provides a full-size mini-PCIe slot with a M.2 E-Key 2230 slot for wireless. (Four antenna holes are onboard.) An M.2 M-Key 2280 supports SATA or NVMe storage.

A 9-36V DC terminal block input is available with power button, and there are multiple mounting options, including DIN-rail. Security features include TPM, Intel PTT, and secure elements for AWS.







IGN200 opposite side view

(click image to enlarge)



The IGN200 supports -25 to 70°C temperatures and is tested according to IEC 60068-2-27 and IEC 60068-2-64/ MIL-STD-810 procedures for shock and vibration tolerance. The automotive-ready system meets the in-vehicle UNECE Reg.10 E-mark and rolling stock EN50155 standards.



IGN300

The IGN300 is a version of the Intel 6th Gen Skylake-U based, circa 2016 Cincoze P2002, which is resold by Logic Supply. Both systems are available with optional panel displays ranging from 12.1-inch SVGA to 21.5-inch HD options. Other Skylake-based Cincoze systems we’ve covered include the DX-1000.







IGN300 (Cincoze P2002) on its own (left) and mounted on optional panel display

(click images to enlarge)



The default processor is the dual-core, 2.4GHz Core i5-6300U with 15W TDP. You can load up to 32GB DD4-2133, and store data via dual 2.5-inch SATA III bays, one of which is externally accessible. You also get mSATA storage and an external CFast slot that shares duty as a SIM slot. Dual mini-PCIe slots are also onboard with optional wireless modules.

Dual displays are enabled via VGA and DVI-D ports, and there are dual audio jacks. Other ports include 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, 6x RS-232/422/485, and a single USB 2.0. Terminal block interfaces are available for isolated DIO, fan, 9-48V DC input, and remote power with voltage and ESD protections. There are also power and reset buttons and an AT/ATX switch.

The rugged, 254.5 x 220 x 54 mm system offers VESA- and panel-mounting. It supports -20 to 70° environments and features a 50G shock and 5G vibration resistance — but only without the optional display panels.



IGN500

The IGN500 is based on Logic Supply’s ML100G-51 system. The design is very similar to the Intel NUC form-factor, Bay Trail based ML100G-10 industrial mini-PC we covered back in 2015. As you can imagine, however, the feature set has changed quite a bit, especially considering it runs Intel’s new 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPUs.







IGN500 (ML100G-51), front and back

(click images to enlarge)





Bay Trail based

ML100G-10

Designed as an QQTT edge node or industrial workstation, the fanless, 142 x 107 x 62 IGN500/ML100G-51 features a quad-core, 1.6GHz/3.9GHz Core i5-8265U with Intel UHD Graphics 620. You can load up to 32GB DDR4-2133 and store data on an M.2 M-Key 2260 slot (PCIe Gen3 x4) with NVMe support. There’s also an M.2 E-Key 2230 slot for wireless, supported by dual antenna holes.

The IGN500 and ML100G-51 support triple displays via an HDMI port and dual DisplayPorts. There’s also an audio jack, DIO, and 2x GbE, 3x USB 3.1, and 2x USB 2.0 ports. The DIN-rail, wall, and VESA-mountable system has a 12V DC input and 0 to 50°C support.



IGN100

Based on the ML350G-10, which we covered in Jan. 2018, the IGN100 has a low-profile 196 x 121.3 x 36.2mm footprint. You get a choice of two Apollo Lake SoCs: a dual-core Celeron N3350 and a quad-core Pentium N4200, both clocked at 1.1GHz with 6W TDP. Compared to the ML350G-10, the IGN100 adds security features including Intel Platform Trust Technology (PTT) and BitLocker HDD encryption.







IGN100 (ML350G-10), front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The system supports up to 8GB DDR3L-1600. You can store data via mSATA and add a second mSATA SSD via the full/half sized mini-PCIe slot, which also supports wireless, for up to 2TB total. A second, full-size mini-PCIe slot also supports wireless options.

Dual DisplayPorts offer optional multi-CEC support. Other IGN100/ML350G-10 features include 2x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, and a USB Type-C port. You also get a 3-way audio jack, a watchdog, and a GbE port. If you go with the Pentium, you can optionally add a second GbE. Serial and CAN ports are also optional.

The IGN100 can operate at 0 to 50°C, and there are multiple mounting options. A 36W 12V adapter is available for the 9-24V DC input. More details may be found in our earlier ML350G-10 coverage.



IGN400

The IGN400 is a remarketed Karbon 700-SE (K700-SE), which we reported on in August, equipped with 8th Gen Coffee Lake or 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh chips. It’s promoted here as a high-performance rugged MQTT gateway and a rugged edge SCADA platform for manufacturing, food and beverage, retail, warehouse management, and smart city applications.

Logic Supply did not list a price or configuration form for the IGN400, but the Karbon-700-SE starts at $1,310. (Logic Supply also sells a larger Karbon 700-X2 model that adds up to 2x PCIe x8 slots.)







IGN400 (Karbon 700-SE), front and internal views

(click images to enlarge)



The 242 x 240 x 82mm IGN400 and Karbon 700-SE support 2GB of 2666MHz DDR4. The system provides dual mini-PCIe slots, one of which supports mSATA, and an M.2 2280 PCIe x4 slot with NVMe support. There are also M.2 E-key 2230 and M.2 M-key 2230/60/80 (PCIe x2) slots, as well as a mini-SIM slot and 12 antenna holes.

The IGN400 is further equipped with 6x USB 3.1 Gen 1 (i.e., USB 3.0) and 2x RS-232/422/485 COM ports. Triple independent displays are supported via 3x DisplayPorts.

There are 3x GbE ports (2x with optional PoE) plus 8-bit DIO, CANBus, audio, watchdog, and optional TPM. Dual “ModBays” are provided for adding optional quad-GbE kits, including one with PoE.

The IGN400 provides a 9-48 VDC input with automotive power support. The operating range goes up to -40 to 70°C with certain Coffee Lake parts, and there is shock and vibration resistance among other certifications and details listed in our earlier Karbon 700-SE report.



Further information

The IGN100 is available now, and the IGN200 and IGN300 are available on special order. The IGN400 and IGN500 are coming soon. Pricing, when available, is listed in the bullet list farther above. More information may be found in Logic Supply’s IGN announcement and IGN landing page.