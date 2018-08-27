First Ryzen V1000 based signage player has four HDMI 2.0 ports

Ibase launched an “SI-324” signage PC that runs Ubuntu or Windows on a Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoC with up to 32GB DDR4, 4x HDMI 2.0, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, mini-PC and M.2 expansion, and remote EDID management.



Ibase’s rugged SI-324 was announced in brief back in February as one of the first products to support the AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoC. Other Ibase digital signage players include the 7th Gen Core “Kaby Lake” based IOPS-60 player, which uses Intel’s OPS technology to connect multiple displays. The wall or rackmountable SI-324 lacks OPS support, but offers 4x HDMI 2.0 ports with independent audio.







SI-324

(click images to enlarge)



The SI-324 appears to be the first dedicated signage system to use the Ryzen Embedded V1000, although Tranquil PC just released a V1000 based Mini Multi Display PC mini-PC that can be used for signage duty. Ibase’s system gives you a choice of Ubuntu Linux or Win 10 running on AMD’s top-of-the-line V1807B model with 4x Zen cores and 8x threads clocked to 3.35/3.8GHz. The 35-54W TDP V1807B also features the high-end, 11-compute-unit version of AMD’s impressive Vega GPU.

According to the Ibase announcement: “The SI-324 delivers four independent HDMI 2.0 displays with up to 4K @60Hz resolution in each display and supports up to 2x [email protected] or 4x [email protected] crisp content video playback.”

The SI-324 offers flexible video wall configurations designed for applications including restaurant menu boards and digital displays in banks, airports, and shopping malls. For example, a 2×2 setting supports up to 7680 x 4320, and a 4×1 menu board supports up to 15,360 x 2160 pixels.







SI-324 video configurations (left) and diagram showing EDID problem detection

(click images to enlarge)



The SI-324 is further touted for its remote management features. The 4x HDMI 2.0 ports provide built-in hardware EDID (Extended Display Identification Data). This analog function enables remote detection and prevention of problems such as disconnected or unrecognized displays, incorrect screen resolution, or color distortion.

The SI-324 also integrates the Ibase iControl power management and Observer remote monitoring technology. These technologies enable energy savings, automatic power-on/off scheduling, remote monitoring, automatic power recovery, low temperature boot protection, and smart operating system restoration.

The SI-324 supports up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM, and provides 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, and 1x RS-232 serial (RJ-45) ports. There’s also a USB 2.0 port listed in the spec sheet, which the announcement instead refers to as a USB 3.1 port.

Onboard storage is enabled via an M.2 M-Key (2280) interface with an optional 128GB card. There are also full-size mini-PCIe and M.2 E-Key (2230) slots for WiFi, Bluetooth, or 4G LTE. The mini-PCIe slot also supports video capture card add-ons. A SIM card slot and an HD audio line-out jack are also available.

The SI-324 is further equipped with a 12V DC input, a 150W power adapter, 2x LEDs, and a watchdog timer. The 2.1 kg, 269 x 193 x 31.5mm aluminum chassis features a segregated ventilation system to reduce internal dust.

The system supports 0 to 45°C temperatures and offers 5 grms, 5~500Hz, random vibration. Humidity resistance is listed as 10%~90% (non-condensing). Wall mounting is standard, and kits for rackmount and other mounts are optional.







SI-324 promo video



Further information

The SI-324 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Ibase’s SI-324 product page.

