First rugged Denverton SBC reaches market

Versalogic has launched a “Grizzly” SBC with a 16-core Intel C3958, up to 128GB DDR4, 2x 10GbE SFP+, 4x GbE (2x with PoE), and 2x USB 3.0 ports. You also get 2x SATA, 2x mini-PCIe, and M.2 plus -40 to 85°C and MIL-STD-202H ruggedization.



Designed for rugged embedded server applications “outside the rack and out to the edge,” the rugged Grizzly is the first Atom C3000 “Denverton” based SBC covered by LinuxGizmos, and according to Versalogic, the industry’s first rugged Denverton SBC. A heat-plate is included with the 16-core, 2GHz Intel Atom C3958, and you may want to go with the optional, liquid-filled heat-pipe. After all, when your SBC costs upwards of $2,500, it would be tragic to watch it fry.







Grizzly with and without optional heat-pipe kit

(click images to enlarge)



There have been numerous COM Express Type 7 modules built around Denverton, such as MSC’s MSC C7B-DV , and also some networking appliances like Aaeon’s FWS-7360 and Nexcom’s vDNA 116 . Networking is also showcased on the Grizzly, which we saw reported on CNXSoft . Versalogic offers a Windows Server 2019 support package, but the SBC also supports Linux and other x86-ready platforms like VMWare.

The Grizzly provides dual SFP+ cages compatible with copper or short- or long-reach fiber 10GbE networks, as well as 1GbE connections. There are also 4x GbE ports, two of which offer Power-over-Ethernet (PoE). There’s also support for network boot and IEEE 1588/802.1AS precision time synchronization.

The Grizzly can load up to 64GB, 96GB, or 128GB DDR4-2133 ECC RAM via up to 4x 32GB modules, depending on the model. The combination of 128GB RAM and the integrated Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI 2.0) out-of-band board management technology is “ideal for edge server and HPEC applications requiring very high performance processing and high data bandwidth,” says Versalogic.

The SBC features dual, latching SATA 3.0 connectors with power and boot support. You get a choice of bootable M.2 M- or B/M-key sockets with support for PCIe x4 Gen 3 and NVMe SSDs up to 2TB. You can load mSATA storage modules on the multi-purpose, full- and half-size mini-PCIe slots, supported with a wide selection of mini-PCIe modules (see chart below).







Grizzly detail view (left) and accessories

(click images to enlarge)



The Grizzly has 2x USB 3.0 ports, 2x RS-232 interfaces with console support, and 14x DIO lines. There’s also a TPM 2.0 module, an optional audio module, and an RTC with a connector for an optional external battery.

The 155 x 110 x 50mm SBC complies with the rarely used, 155 x 110mm COM Express Extended form factor for future server-class modules, and offers Extended-compliant mounting holes. There’s a wide-range, 10-30VDC input.

The operating range is -40 to 85°C with the included heat-plate or heat-pipe and -40 to 70°C with a fan sink. The board is protected with MIL-STD-202H-compilant vibration and shock resistance. Other features include 10-year lifecycle support and optional customization services.



Further information

The Grizzly is available starting at $2,512, say Versalogic, but the lowest price we saw was $2,930 on Digi-Key with no installed RAM and support for only 64GB RAM. More information may be found in Versalogic’s announcement and product page.