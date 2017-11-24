First Renesas based Raspberry Pi clone runs Linux

First Renesas based Raspberry Pi clone runs LinuxNov 24, 2017 — by Eric Brown — 1,132 views
iWave’s “iW-RainboW-G23S” SBC runs Linux on a Renesas RZ/G1C, and offers -20 to 85°C support and expansion headers including a RPi-compatible 40-pin link.
iWave’s iW-RainboW-G23S is the first board we’ve seen to tap the Renesas RZ/G1C SoC, which debuted earlier this year. It’s also the first Renesas based SBC we’ve seen that features the increasingly ubiquitous Raspberry Pi 85 x 56mm footprint, layout, and RPi-compatible 40-pin expansion connector. The board is also notable for providing -20 to 85°C temperature support.
iW-RainboW-G23S
(click image to enlarge)
The SBC runs Linux on the single- or dual-core RZ/G1C, which runs at 1GHz. The power-efficient SoC integrates the relatively low-end, but still 3D capable, PowerVR SGX531 GPU.
The RZ/G1C SoC joins other similarly Yocto Project supported Renesas RZ/G SoCs such as the dual-core RZ/G1E and RZ/G1M with 1GHz Cortex-A7 and 1.5GHz Cortex-A15 cores, respectively. There’s also an RZ/G1N, which is almost identical to the RZ/G1M, and an octa-core RZ/G1H with 4x Cortex-A15 and 4x -A7 cores.
iWave has previously adopted the Renesas RZ/G1H and RZ-G1E with the Qseven 2.0 form-factor iW-RainboW-G21M-Q7 and SMARC compatible RZ/G1E SMARC computer-on-modules, respectively. Both are available with carrier boards. The RZ-G1E also forms the basis of its SODIMM-style iW-RainboW-G22M-SM COM, which is sold as an SBC when paired with a Pico-ITX form factor carrier board. However, the new iW-RainboW-G23S is the first monolithic iWave SBC to use a Renesas processor.
iW-RainboW-G23S block diagram
(click image to enlarge)
The iW-RainboW-G23S supports up to 2GB DDR3 and 8GB or more of eMMC, plus a microSD slot and SPI flash. The SBC is not a true RPi clone, as it only has 2x USB 2.0 host ports instead of four, and the Ethernet port is Gigabit instead of 10/100Mbps. A micro-USB port and HDMI port are also supplied, along with a CVBS input jack and optional CVBS output.
Almost all other interfaces travel through one of three expansion headers. In addition to the Raspberry Pi compatible header, there’s a second 40-pin header that includes higher speed I/Os like LVDS, Parallel camera, and CAN. A third 20-pin connector includes serial debug and other interfaces.
Specifications listed for the iW-RainboW-G23S include:
- Processor — Renesas RZ/G1C (1x or 2x Cortex-A7 cores @ 1GHz); PowerVR SGX531 GPU
- Memory/storage:
- 512MB to 2GB DDR3 RAM
- 8GB (expandable) eMMC
- 2MB (expandable) SPI flash
- MicroSD slot
- Networking — Gigabit Ethernet port
- Display and media I/O:
- HDMI port
- CVBS video input jack
- Optional CVBS output jack or header
- Other I/O:
- 2x USB 2.0 host ports
- Micro-USB OTG port
- JTAG, SPI
- Expansion:
- Raspberry Pi compatible 40-pin interface (UART, SPI, 2x I2C, 17x GPIO)
- 2nd 40-pin (non-RPi) connector — 3x UART (2x with CTS & RTS) CAN, I2C, PWM, LVDS, Parallel camera, 2x I2S audio
- 20-pin interface — Debug UART, UART/I2C, PWM
- Other features — RTC with optional coin-cell battery; reset switch
- Power — 5V, 2A input with optional lockable input header
- Operating temperature — -20 to 85°C
- Dimensions — 85 x 56mm
- Operating system — Linux 3.10.31
Further information
The iW-RainboW-G23S appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at iWave’s iW-RainboW-G23S product page.
Please comment here...