Raspberry Pi CM4 based panel PC offers IP67 protection

Win Enterprises’ Raspberry Pi CM4 based “IP67 Panel PC” provides a 7-inch 800 x 400 capacitive touchscreen with IP67 protected GbE, RS485, and 2x USB 3.0 ports plus WiFi/BT, 40-pin GPIO, and optional 4G.



Embedded vendors almost universally boast about the Raspberry Pi foundations of their products. Not so Win Enterprises — the company has posted a product page for a 7-inch IP67 Panel PC that is clearly built around the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. This is the first CM4-based industrial panel PC we have covered, but we see we missed two CM4-based Chipsee panel PCs from January, which we will get to soon.







IP67 Panel PC

(click image to enlarge)





RPi CM4

Although there is no mention of the Raspberry Pi, the device’s 1.5GHz, quad-core, Cortex-A72 Broadcom BMC2711 combined with optional 4G or LTE/GPS modules clearly peg it as being powered by the RPi CM4. Nobody but Raspberry Pi gets the BMC2711, and the CM4 is the first Pi with a free PCIe Gen2 x1 slot. The BMC2711 based Raspberry Pi 4 SBC uses its PCie x1 interface to drive USB 3.0.

The IP67 Panel PC has a die-cast aluminum chassis that provides IP67 protection against water and dust. The device complies with NEMA 4x standards to ensure reliable operation in most hazardous environments, resisting high levels of dust, dirt, grease, shock, and vibration while meeting required EMI/RFI resistance compliance,” says Win Enterprises. The standard model supports 0 to 50°C and there is an optional -20 to 85°C model.

The device runs Linux, with a recent Linux kernel and Ubuntu support. You can order it with 2GB to 8GB soldered LPDDR4-3200. A microSD slot for up to 32GB is available, suggesting this is the eMMC-less RPi CM4 Lite.

The IP67-protected 7-inch 800 x 480 color LCD offers 10-finger capacitive touch support. IP67 protection is also provided for the GbE, half-duplex RS485, and 2x USB 3.0 ports

The IP67 Panel PC provides an internal 40-pin GPIO connector and a USB 2.0 interface, which is said to be “for cellular.” There is built-in 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 BLE with optional extended range antennas. One optional SKU offers WiFi only. The device is powered by an IP67-protected 12VDC/3A input and there is an optional DIN-rail mount.

The only other industrial panel-PC we have covered based on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module is ComfilePi’s RPi CM3+ based ComfilePi. The IP65-protected ComfilePi systems are available in 7, 10.1-, 10.2, and 15-inch configurations.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the IP67 Panel PC. More information may be found on Win Enterprises’ product page.