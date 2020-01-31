First Linux-powered Ryzen V1000 thin client can drive four displays

Radeus Labs has launched a rugged “RLDT-TC-G” thin client that runs a Red Hat derivative on a Ryzen Embedded V1807B. The system has a 180W power supply and supports up to four simultaneous displays.



Poway, Calif. based mil/aero and satcom technology vendor Radeus Labs has released what it claims is the first rugged thin client that supports four connected monitors. The Ryzen Embedded V1000 powered system is pre-installed with a homegrown Radeus OS based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 (RHEL7).







RLDT-TC-G on desktop and VESA mounted on back of monitor





The “auditable, secure, and STIG v2compliant ” Radeus OS is loaded up with a Firefox browser and clients for RDP and VMware Horizon virtualization platforms. The distro is also compatible with other thin-client protocols like Hyper-V, PCoIP, Blast Extreme, and VNC.

We’ve seen a half dozen or so embedded systems that run Linux on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000, as promoted in AMD’s recent Ryzen Embedded open ecosystem program for the V1000 and R1000. The V1000-based RLDT-TC-G is the first such system we’ve seen billed as a thin client.

In investigating Radeus Labs’ “first” claim, we found a CLI AR9000 Extreme Thin Client based on the V1000 that offers quad display support. However, it runs only on Windows 10 IoT, and it has a narrower 5 to 40°C range compared to the RLDT-TC-G’s 0 to 60°C. It also lacks the Radeus Labs system’s MIL-STD-810G-compliant shock and vibration resistance.

The RLDT-TC-G is built around the top-of-the-line Ryzen Embedded V1807B clocked to 3.35GHz/3.8GHz. This is the only model with a Vega GPU with 11 compute units. Like all V1000 SoCs, it supports 4K resolution and 4x simultaneous displays.

The system is equipped with 8GB DDR4-3200 and a 250GB, removable M.2 NVMe SSD. Other features include 2x GbE, 4x USB, 2x serial DB9, and 4x DisplayPorts, each of which supports 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz resolution. Three audio jacks are also available.







RLDT-TC-G-2 (left) and RLDT-TC-G-1 ports





Based on the illustrations above, it appears that the quad-display configuration is called the RLDT-TC-G-2 and there’s also a RLDT-TC-G-1 model that supports only one or two displays (single HDMI and DisplayPorts). The RLDT-TC-G-1 also appears to lack serial ports and has only one GbE port.

The rugged, aluminum encased RLDT-TC-G is touted for its hefty 180W power supply and VESA mounting. The 8.375 x 7.2 x 2.45-inch, 3 lbs. thin client is also available in an optional, dual-unit rackmount model.



Further information

The RLDT-TC-G is available for order now at an undisclosed price, with a standard lead time of 12 weeks. More information may be found in Radeus Labs’ announcement and product page.