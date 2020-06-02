Firefly’s RK3399-based mini-PC can boot Ubuntu, Android, and media-savvy Station OS

Firefly’s “Station P1 Geek Mini PC” runs Ubuntu, Android, or an Android-based Station OS on an RK3399 and supports dual 4K displays. The price is $129 with 4GB LPDDR4 and 32GB eMMC or $179 with 4GB and 128GB.



Since we covered Firefly’s Rockchip RK1808 based Core-1808-JD4 AI Core Board module and AIO-1808-JD4 dev kit in April, the company has launched a $129 and up Station P1 Geek Mini PC based on the Rockchip RK3399. Firefly, the community-backed SBC and compute module brand of T-Chip Technology, helped popularize the hexa-core Arm SoC with products such as its Firefly-RK3399, the world’s first RK3399 SBC.







Station P1 Geek Mini PC (left) and kit contents

(click images to enlarge)



The Station P1 Geek Mini PC is a multipurpose consumer desktop replacement, gaming system, and video entertainment computer. The fanless, 124.4 x 79 x 31.6mm mini-PC can run Ubuntu, Android, and Station OS on the RK3399. The RK3399 SoC has 2x up to 1.8GHz Cortex-A72 cores, 4x 1.42GHz Cortex-A53 cores, and a quad-core Mali-T864 GPU.

Station OS was jointly developed by Firefly and the Phoenix OS project and is based on Phoenix OS. Also referred to as the Geek Entertainment System, this dual mode OS let’s you easily switch between work and entertainment modes. The entertainment mode provides a “a strong local video library,” says Firefly. Station OS lets you load the distro alongside Android and Ubuntu and then triple boot between all three platforms.







Station OS in work/study (left) and entertainment modes

(click images to enlarge)



The Station P1 is available for $129 with 4GB LPDDR4 and 32GB eMMC or $179 with 4GB LPDDR4 and 128GB eMMC. You also get 16MB SPI flash and the microSD slot.Firefly does not specify whether the Station P1 is built on an existing board or uses a custom mainboard. It’s possibly built around Firefly’s RK3399 Coreboard compute module.





Station P1 detail views

(click image to enlarge)







Station P1



The Station P1 is equipped with a GbE port and 2.4GHz 802.11n and Bluetooth 4.2 LE radios with external antenna. Media features include dual simultaneous displays of HDMI 2.0a with HDCP 1.3/2.2 and DisplayPort 1.2, both at up to [email protected] The DP connection is enabled via a multi-mode USB 3.0 Type-C port. There is also an audio output jack and an IR remote.The Station P1 is further equipped with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 host ports and a recovery key. The aluminum alloy enclosed system has a 12V/2A DC input. HDMI and USB Type-A to -C cables are included. Although Firefly typically produces open source hardware products, the Station P1 is not currently listed in the Firefly wiki



Further information

The Station P1 Geek Mini PC is available starting at $129. More information may be found in the announcement and product/shopping page.

