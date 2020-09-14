Fifth gen Banana Pi goes Amlogic

SinoVoip’s Raspberry Pi-style “Banana Pi BPI-M5” SBC runs Android or Linux on a quad-core -A55 Amlogic S905X3 and offers 4GB LPDDR4, 16GB eMMC, 4x USB 3.0, GbE and HDMI, and 40-pin GPIO.



SinoVoip has posted specs for an upcoming, yet to be priced Banana Pi BPI-M5 SBC with the same Amlogic S905X3 SoC and many of the same features as Hardkernel’s $50 Odroid-C4. The SBC updates the company’s flagship Banana Pi designs, including the most recent Banana Pi BPI-M4 based on a quad -A53 Realtek RTD1395. The most recent Banana Pi was this April’s BPI-F2P built around a quad -A7 SunPlus SP7021.

The 12nm fabricated Amlogic S905X3 is equipped with 4x, up to 2GHz Cortex-A55 cores and a Mali-G31 GPU. Other Amlogic-based boards include the

$50 Khadas Vim3L with a similarly quad-core, Cortex-A55 based Amlogic S905D3 and the higher-end Odroid-N2-Plus with a hexa-core Amlogic S922X. There is also the Khadas Vim3 with hexa-core Amlogic A311D.







Like the Odroid-C4, the Banana Pi BPI-M5 is an open-spec, Raspberry Pi style board with 40-pin GPIO, 4GB LPDDR4, and support for Android and Linux. Other common features include a microSD slot, a GbE port, an HDMI 2.0 port with [email protected] support, and 4x USB 3.0 host ports.

While the Odroid-C4 has an empty eMMC socket, the BPI-M5 ships with 16GB of soldered eMMC, with support for up to 64GB. As noted by the CNXSoft report that spotted the BPI-M5 wiki, the LPDDR4 RAM is single-channel, which would likely offer lower memory bandwidth than the Odroid-C4.







Other features include an audio jack, IR, serial debug, and a USB Type-C port for 5V power. The 92 x 60mm SBC is a bit larger than the Odroid-C4 or Raspberry Pi. The BPI-M5 lacks a few features of the BPI-M4 including its M.2 slot. PoE, and built in WiFi/Bluetooth.

Preliminary specifications listed for the Banana Pi BPI-M5 include:

Processor — Amlogic S905X3 (4x Cortex-A55 @ up to 2GHz); 12nm fab; Mali-G31 GPU @ up to 650MHz

Memory/storage: 4GB LPDDR4 RAM 16GB eMMC with optional up to 64GB MicroSD slot

Networking — Gigabit Ethernet port

Media I/O: HDMI 2.0 port for up to [email protected] with HDR, CEC, EDID 3.5mm audio jack

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.0 host ports USB Type-C port for power Serial debug header 40-pin GPIO header (UART, I2C, SPI or PWM, 5V, 3.3V, GND, 28x GPIO)

Other features — IR receiver; 2x LEDs

Power — 5V DC via Type-C; power, reset, and boot switches

Dimensions — 92 x 60mm

Weight — 48 g

Operating system — Android, Linux



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Banana Pi BPI-M5. More information may be found on Sinovoip’s wiki.