Fat client offers up to three HDMI ports

Giada, which manufactures a variety of signage, mini-PC, and thin client systems, such as the Giada i200 thin client, has launched a “fat client” mini-tower for kiosks and desktop replacement in government, education, and enterprise environments. The 180 x 177 x 36mm BQ67 computer runs Linux or Windows 7/8.1/10 on 6th Gen “Skylake” or 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” Intel Core processors via an LGA1151 socket.







BQ67 (Intel H110 version)

The BQ67 offers a choice of Intel’s H110 and Q170 /O chipsets. The Q170 version offers 3x HDMI and 12x USB ports while the H110 version supports 2x HDMI and 10x USB ports. The up to 3840 x 2160-pixel HDMI ports include both HDMI 1.4b (30Hz) and 2.0 (60Hz) ports. The Intel H110 version has 4x USB 3.0 and 6x USB 2.0 ports.

The BQ67 supports up to 32GB DDR3L RAM via dual sockets and offers a 2.5-inch SATA bay and an M.2 (2242/2280) slot for an SSD. There’s also an M.2 (2230) slot and dual antenna mounts for adding WiFi and Bluetooth. A GbE port is also onboard.







BQ67 detail views (Intel H110 version)

Other features include dual audio jacks, an RS232 port, an IR port, LEDs, a watchdog timer, a real-time clock (RTC), and a “clear CMOS” button. The metal-clad, fan-equipped system offers humidity and 0 to 40℃ tolerance. There’s a 19V/4.74A DC input with an automatic startup function, as well as VESA and desktop mounts.



Further information

The BQ67 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Giada’s BQ67 announcement and product page. China-based Giada’s products are available in the U.S. via Onsign.tv.