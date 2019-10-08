Fanless, Whiskey Lake mini-tower starts at $220

Shuttle is launching a fanless, $220 and up “DS10U” mini-tower that runs Linux or Windows on an 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-U with 2.5-inch SATA, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.1, 4x USB 2.0, triple displays, and 2x M.2.



Shuttle Computer Group, which launched an Apollo Lake based EN01 mini-PC earlier this year, has now introduced a slightly larger mini-tower with a more powerful 8th Gen Whiskey Lake U-series processor. The DS10U was revealed by various sites such as FanlessTech in August and was formally announced without a price on Sep. 10. Yesterday, Android PCTV reported that it would go on sale over the next few days for $220 in stores including Amazon. The Amazon search page for the system is still coming up empty, but we’ll keep trying.







DS10U, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The barebone, fanless DS10U supports Linux and Windows 10 and is aimed at digital signage, kiosks, thin clients, and office use. Intel’s Whiskey Lake-U has the same relatively low 15W TDP (actually 10W to 25W configurable) as the earlier 6th and 7th Gen U-series chips, but it offers better graphics and the first quad-core U-series models.

The default model offered with the $220 package is the dual-core Celeron 4205U, but you can also choose optional Core i3-8145U, i5-8265U, and i7-8565U SKUs. Those last two are quad-core, 8-threaded models, with the i7-8565U clocked to 1.8GHz/4.6GHz with 8MB cache.

The 200 x 165 x 39.5mm system supports up to 32GB DDR4-2400 and supplies an SD slot, a 2.5-inch SATA III bay, and an M.2 M-Key slot for additional storage via 2242, 2260, or 2280 sized modules. There’s also an M.2 E-Key 2230 slot for an optional 4G LTE adapter and dual mounts for an optional antenna kit.

There’s also a built-in Realtek RTL 8821CE module with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 4.2. Dual Intel GbE ports with WoL are also available.







Horizontal views of the DS10U without the stand

(click images to enlarge)



Triple simultaneous displays are supported via a DisplayPort, an HDMI 2.0a port, and a VGA port, and you get dual audio jacks driven by Realtek ALC662 HD audio. If you go for the optional Core CPUs you get 4x up to 10Gbps USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, but the default Celeron limits you to USB 3.0-like 5Gbps Gen1. There are also 4x USB 2.0 ports for eight USB ports overall.

The DS10U is further equipped with an RS232/RS422/RS485 port, as well as an internal USB 2.0 header and RS232 voltage switch. The system offers both 12V and 19V inputs with an 100- 240V AC power supply and an optional 65W, 19V adapter. There’s a power button, an “auto power on jumper” switch, and an external 4-pin header with clear CMOS, power switch, and 5V controls.

Other features include dual LEDs, a Kensington lock, and accessories such as VESA mounting and a “food stand.” Other Whiskey Lake based mini-PCs include ASRock’s industrial iBox-8265U.



Further information

The DS10U should be available in the next few days starting at about $220 at locations including Amazon. More information may be found in Shuttle’s DS10U announcement and product page.

