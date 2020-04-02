Fanless Whiskey Lake industrial PC has wide power and operating ranges

Taicenn’s fanless “TBOX-28” industrial computer has an 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPU, 2x GbE, 6x serial, 4x USB 3.1, HDMI, DP, SATA, and optional wireless.



Taicenn has launched an embedded industrial PC that incorporates Intel’s 8th Gen, 15W Whiskey Lake-U processors, including dual- and quad-core Core i3, i5, and i7 models. No OS support was listed for the TBOX-28, but we imagine that like Taicenn’s Atom D2550 based TBOX-4000, the system runs Linux or Windows.







TBOX-28

(click image to enlarge)



The fanless system is housed in a 236.5 x 150 x 60mm “high-strength sheet-metal box” with a heatsink that enables -20 to 70℃ operation. The wall-mountable computer is suitable for industrial automation, industrial IoT, smart manufacturing, industrial robots, machinery, industrial control equipment, and industrial communications, among other applications.

The TBOX-28 is equipped with up to 16GB RAM and offers 2.5-inch SATA and mSATA storage. I/O includes 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.1, 4x USB 2.0, 2x RS232/RS485/RS422, and 4x RS-232 ports. Media features include single HDMI and DisplayPorts plus mic-in and line-out jacks.

The system provides optional 3G/4G/LTE and WiFi/BT, although it’s unclear if there are one or two wireless expansion slots or whether they use M.2 or mini-PCIe technology. There’s also an option for adding GPIO. The wide-range, 12-24V DC input features over-current and over-voltage protection.



Further information

A TBOX-2822 model with a Core i5-8265U is shipping in small batches and will ship in large batches by the end of April. No pricing was available, and it’s unclear when other TBOX-28 configurations might reach market. There’s no product page, but Taicenn’s announcement is fairly thorough.

