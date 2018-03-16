Fanless system has four PoE and two standard GbE ports

EFCO’s Linux-ready “SmartMod” box PC offers a 7th Gen Intel Core CPU, SATA and mSATA, 5x USB, 6x serial, 3x mini-PCIe, dual display support, and 6x GbE ports, four of which have PoE.



Taiwan-based EFCO, which bills itself as “a world-class supplier of industrial PC, Gaming and EMS solutions,” announced a fanless, embedded SmartMod UP 6-500 Series box PC with six Gigabit Ethernet ports, four of which can be equipped with optional Power over Ethernet (PoE). The 238 x 129 x 63.7mm system is limited to a 0 to 60°C range, but offers a wide-range, 9-36VDC power supply. It’s well suited for industrial control, surveillance, machine vision control, auto optical inspection, and test & measurement applications, says EFCO.







SmartMod UP 6-500 Series, front and back

According to the Mar. 13 announcement, the SmartMod ships with Intel 7th generation “Kaby Lake” Core ULV processors with 15W TDPs, referring to the dual-core U-Series. The product page, however lists only 6th Gen “Skylake” U-Series options, which also have 15W TDPs: Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 chips up to the 2.6GHz/3.4GHz i7-6600U, as well as the 2GHz Celeron 3955U. Since both generations are very similar and are often offered as options on the same system, we imagine you can buy the SmartMod with either Kaby Lake or Skylake U-Series chips.

The SmartMod supports Linux and Windows, and can handle up to 32GB DDR4-2133 RAM. For storage, you get an mSATA socket and a 2.5-inch SATA bay.

The SmartMod supports simultaneous dual displays from the DisplayPort, VGA, and HDMI ports. Audio I/O jacks are also available. Four SB 3.0 ports are provided along with a USB 2.0 port, 4x RS-232/422/485, and 2x RS-232 ports.







SmartMod angle views

For expansion, you get a 16-bit programmable GPIO x1 interface, as well as an 8-bit GPIO x1. The images above show that one of these is supplied on a DB9 port on the rear of the unit. The other may be linked to a larger “expansion” slot on the front panel, although this may be another interface not listed in the specs.

Three full-length mini-PCIe slots with PCIe and USB support offer further expansion. Two of them are accompanied by micro-SIM slots, and 4x antenna mounts are located on the sides of the system. The SmartMod also offers a watchdog and ACPI 5.0 compliant smart battery management.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the SmartMod UP 6-500 Series. More information may be found on EFCO’s SmartMod product page.