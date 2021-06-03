Fanless, slim-height signage system has Tiger Lake CPU

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Nexcom’s signage oriented “NDiS B360” embedded computer runs Linux or Win 10 on an 11th Gen Core CPU and offers dual 4K displays, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, 2x M.2, and -20 to 60°C support.



The next time you are sitting in your car trying to read the calorie count for the Naked Chicken Chalupa while the driver behind you gives you a courtesy honk, you might welcome a nice, crisp 4K display such as enabled by Nexcom’s NDiS B360. The Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3 based signage system measures only 36mm high, making it easier to fit into slim digital displays for EV charging systems, ticketing, tourist and museum venues, parking lots, reception counters, and advertising. With its -20 to 60°C operating range and 10 to 90% (non-condensing) humidity tolerance, the fanless system supports outdoor deployment.







NDiS B360, front and back

Typical display

application for

NDiS B360

The NDiS B360, which follows Nexcom’s heftier, Coffee Lake based NDiS B560 signage computer, is the first signage PC we have seen featuring Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake UP3 platform. Avalue’s larger, more industrial EMS-TGL includes signage in its target applications, and other Tiger Lake industrial systems include Vecow’s SPC-7000/7100 and MiTac’s MP1-11TGS

Like most of Tiger Lake products we have covered, the NDiS B360 runs Linux or Win 10 on the embedded E-series variants, which first appeared on Adlink’s cExpress-TL module. The system defaults to the dual-core, 2.2GHz Core i3-1115G4E, which offers 48EU Iris Xe Graphics. Core i5 and i7 models with higher-end Intel Xe graphics are available upon request.

Unlike the NDiS B560, the NDiS B360 supports dual rather than triple simultaneous [email protected] displays, in this case via HDMI 2.0 and DP++ ports. There is also an internal eDP interface with 4K support. For audio, you get a line-out jack, as well as internal mic and 2W/4Ω amp speaker connectors.

The NDiS B360 can load up to 32GB DDR4 via a single slot. An M.2 M-key 2280 socket (PCIe x4 only) supports storage modules, and an M.2 E-key 2230 (PCIe x1) supports WiFi with the help of dual antenna holes.

Major ports include 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, and a RS232/422/485 via DB9. Internal I/Os include 4x USB 2.0, 8x GPIO, PWM smart fan, and an optional by request TPM 2.0 chip. The 200 x 132.6 x 36mm system ships with a 60W AC/DC adapter with 100VAC to 240VAC input and 12V/2A output.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the NDiS B360. More information may be found in Nexcom’s announcement and product page.

