Fanless Skylake embedded PC loads up on PCIe

Teguar’s fanless, Linux-friendly “TB-5045” embedded PC features a 6th Gen Core CPU, up to 32GB DDR4, triple display support, 4x GbE, 6x USB, 4x serial, 2x external SATA bays, 3x mini-PCIe, and optional dual PCIe slots.



Charlotte, North Carolina based Teguar Computers, which is new to the pages of LinuxGizmos, makes a variety of medical PCs, touch-panel computers, and other embedded gear, including a line of Waterproof PCs. The new, fanless TB-5045 box PC prefers to be high and dry, but it should fit in well in many rugged industrial environments. It offers 0 to 50°C support and a rugged steel housing with aluminum heatsink that is said to be resistant against shock and vibration. It also features a wide-range 9-36V DC via a 3-wire input.







TB-5045 (left) and TB-5045-PCIE

Teguar has also launched a TB-5045-PCIE model, which is otherwise identical except for its PCIe slots and its larger size: 280 x 230 x 134.6mm and 5.5 kg instead of 277.8 x 230 x 86.7mm and 4.5 kg on the TB-5045. The TB-5045-PCIE gives you a choice of 2x PCIe x1 slots or 1x PCIe x4 slot mounted under the main processing unit.

The TB-5045 is equipped with a choice of Intel 6th Gen “Skylake” Core i3/i5/i7 with an Intel H170 chipset. No OS details were mentioned, but a Teguar rep informed us the system runs Linux. CPU options include two quad-core TE models with relatively low 35W TDPs:

Core i7-6700TE (4x cores @2.4GHz/3.4GHz Turbo); 8MB cache

Core i5-6500TE (4x cores @2.5GHz/3.1GHz Turbo); 6MB cache





TB-5045, front and back

TB-5045-PCIE, front and back

TB-5045 rear view with removable SATA drives

The TB-5045 has a high-end feature set compared to most of the embedded PCs we’ve seen, which tend to be based on the 15W, Skylake U-series ULV chips. The announcement claims its Skylake TE chips offer a 50 percent performance improvement compared to dual-core ULV processors.The TB-5045 is loaded with 4GB to 32GB DDR4, and offers dual, externally accessible 2.5-inch SATA III HDD bays with RAID 0/1 support. The system is further equipped with 4x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and 4X serial DB9 ports, with 2x optionally available with RS232/422/485.Triple simultaneous displays are on the menu with 4K-ready HDMI, DVI-I, and DisplayPorts, and you get 3x audio jacks. 8-bit DIO is also available. Both models offer 3x mini-PCIe slots in addition to the PCIe slots available with the PCIE version.



The TB-5045 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Teguar’s TB-5045 announcement and the TB-5045 and TB-5045-PCI product pages.

