Fanless Skylake computer offers four PCI and PCIe slots

Adlink’s MVP-6010 and MVP-6020 embedded computers run Linux or Windows on Intel 6th Gen CPUs, and offer 4x PCI/PCIe slots, 6x USB ports, and 4x COM ports.



If Adlink’s new MVP-6010/6020 Series looks familiar, that’s because it’s a modified version of the recent MVP-5000 and last year’s MVP-6000 industrial PCs. The top half appears to be identical, with the same ports, layout, and Intel 6th Gen Core “Skylake” TE series processors. Like the MVP-6000, it adds a PCI and PCIe expansion unit on the bottom, but whereas the MVP-6000 had two slots, the MVP-6010 and MVP-6020 have four.







MVP-6010/6020 (left) and PCI expansion detail views

(click images to enlarge)







Earlier MVP-5000 (left) and MVP-6000

(click images to enlarge)







MVP-6010/6020 detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The only difference between the 6010 and 6020 models is that the 6010 has 3x PCI slots and one PCIe x16 while the 6020 has 2x PCI and 2x PCIe x16. Both models have an internal mini-PCIe slot with a micro-SIM slot.The MVP-6010 and MVP-6020, which support Linux, Windows 10/7, and WES7, add an up to 4GHz, quad-core Core i7-6700 option with 65W TDP. As before, you also get three slower, but only 35W, dual- and quad-core Core TE options. Like the MVP-5000, the new models support up to 32GB DDR4 RAM.Otherwise all three units are almost identical, with features like a SATA III bay, CFast storage, and 3x GbE ports with WoL and teaming. Once again, you get 4x USB 3.0 ports, 2x USB 2.0 ports, 4x serial ports, 2x DIO ports, and audio jacks. There’s also dual display support via the VGA, DVI-D, and 2x DisplayPorts.

The system supports only 0 to 50°C or 0 to 40°C temperatures, depending on the Skylake model, but offers rated vibration and shock resistance. It also features a wide-range 12-24V DC input. With its four expansion slots, the 4.7 Kilogram system balloons to 220 x 210 x 208.7mm. (For more details, please see our earlier MVP-5000 coverage.



Further information

The MVP-6010/6020 Series is available now, with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found at Adlink’s MVP-6010/6020 announcement and product page.

