Linux-on-Sitara embedded computer triplets offer mini-PCIe expansion

VS Vision Systems has launched a trio of embedded systems that run Debian or OpenWrt on a TI AM3352. and offer mini-PCIe wireless options and optional VPN.



VS Vision Systems GmbH has tapped the tried-but-true, low-power Texas Instruments Sitara AM3352 SoC for its new line of fanless, Linux-driven Baltos iR embedded computers. The 154 x 104 x 50mm Baltos iR 5221 has two more Fast Ethernet ports than the Baltos iR 3220, and adds a USB 2.0 OTG port and CANBus port, but is otherwise identical. The 115 x 73 x 25mm Baltos iR 2110 is a more stripped down version that lacks the other devices’ mini-PCIe and SIM card slots, among other features. The systems are said to support remote monitoring and control applications, as well as general embedded computing.







Baltos iR 5221 (left) and Baltos iR 3220

(click images to enlarge)







Baltos iR 2110 (left) and viaVPN diagram

(click images to enlarge)



All three systems run Debian or OpenWrt on the 600MHz Cortex-A8 AM3352 , which has appeared numerous embedded systems, including Advantech’s UBC-FA30 gateway. The Sitara SoC is here enabled via an unnamed computer-on-module that offers 256MB each of DDR3 RAM and bootable NAND flash. The fanless systems all operate at −20 to 65°C, and are DIN rail and wall-mountable.The Linux BSP includes Debian, Buildroot, and Yocto components with Linux Kernel 3.18, as well as a separate OpenWrt distribution. All firmware is available via github. An optional viaVPN router firmware package provides virtual private network connections. viaVPN is said to be especially useful for “certain access-limited mobile communication networks (Carrier-Grade NAT).”



Baltos iR 5221 and Baltos iR 3220

The Baltos iR 5221 and Baltos iR 3220 are equipped with full-size bootable SD slots, 2x USB 2.0 host ports, and in the case of the 5221, a USB OTG port and a CAN port. You get dual RS232/422/485 ports, an RS232 console port, an I2C connector, and 8-bit DIO via a terminal block connector.







Baltos iR 5221 (left) and Baltos iR 3220 detail views

(click images to enlarge)







Baltos iR 5221 PCB detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The Baltos iR 5221 and Baltos iR 3220 feature a GbE port, as well as 4x or 2x 10/100 Ethernet ports, respectively. The mini-PCIe slot is enabled via USB, and supports GSM, 3G, 4G, and 2G/GPRS fallback, enabled via the SIM card slot. This can also be used for a second CANBus, third serial port, or an 802.11b/g/n card. All these cards are available as options. There is also a separate, external USB WiFi option, as well as optional antenna sockets.Both systems offer wide-range 12-50V DC power inputs with a terminal block, and run at 0.2A @ 12V minimal and 0.8A @ 12V typical. Seven LEDs are also available.



Baltos iR 2110

The Baltos iR 2110 offers a subset of the features of the 5221 and 3220 systems. You get a microSD slot instead of SD, and there is only one GbE port and one Fast Ethernet port. Other features include a RS232/422/485 port and USB 2.0 port. The latter enables an optional WiFi or cellular dongle, but there’s no SIM slot.







Baltos iR 2110 (left) and PCB detail view

(click images to enlarge)



The system has a 9-54V DC input with terminal block and 0.5A @ 12V maximum power draw. Five LEDs are available.



Further information

The Baltos iR computers (also called OnRISC Baltos iR) are available now with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found at the VS Vision Systems product pages for the Baltos iR 5221, Baltos iR 3220, and Baltos iR 2110.

