Fanless Ryzen Embedded system supports Ubuntu

Ibase’s fanless, Ubuntu-ready “ASB200-918” embedded PC runs on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000 and offers up to 32GB DDR4, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x GbE, 5x USB, 4x COM, and 2x M.2 including NVMe support.



Ibase announced a compact, semi-rugged embedded computer built around its 3.5-inch IB918 SBC with a choice of four AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000 SoCs. The fanless, 240 x 162 x 42mm ASB200-918 is designed for industrial control, factory, kiosk, and other space-critical applications. The system supports Ubuntu 16.04, Win 10, Win 10 IoT Enterprise, and Win Embedded Standard 8.







The ASB200-918 is available with a choice of quad-core Ryzen Embedded V1605B and dual-core V1202B, R1606G, and R1505G models. The quad- and triple-display capabilities offered by the V1000 and R1000 parts, respectively, does not appear to be a factor here. The system is limited to dual HDMI 2.0a displays and appears to block access the additional eDP and LVDS interfaces found on the SBC. However, you can drive dual 3840 x 2160 @ 60fps displays.







The ASB200-918 supports 16GB to 32GB DDR4-2666, including ECC RAM, via dual sockets. A 2.5-inch HDD/SSD bay that can be accessed via a storage hatch ships standard with a 64GB TLC SSD.The system provides dual Intel I211AT driven GbE, 4x USB 3.1 Gen1, and 3x RS-232 ports. There are also single RS232/422/485 and USB ports, with the latter apparently designated either USB 3.0 or 2.0, depending on the SoC model.

For expansion, you get an M.2 M-key slot with NVMe support and an M.2 E-key for wireless, supported by 2x antenna holes. Other features include 3x audio jacks, 3x LEDs, wall-mounting, and external 4-in/4-out DIO via a terminal block.

The operating range is a modest 0 to 45°C, but you get 3Grms, 5~500Hz vibration resistance, CE/LVD/FCC Class B compliant shock resistance, and 5%~90%@45°C (non-condensing) humidity tolerance. The system has a wide-range 12-24V DC input via a terminal block with a power button and optional 90W adapter.

Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the ASB200-918. More information may be found in Ibase’s announcement and product page.