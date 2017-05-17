Fanless, Linux-friendly Skylake mini-PC has dual M.2 slots

Aaeon’s “Nano-002N” mini-PC runs Fedora or Windows on Intel’s dual-core Skylake-U CPUs, and offers dual HDMI and GbE ports, 4x USB 3.0, and M.2 expansion.



Aaeon’s Nano-002N follows its Intel 5th Gen “Broadwell” based Nano-001N, which has an identical 150 x 125 x 55mm footprint, and is similarly powered from a Nano-ITX mainboard. The fanless mini-PC, which runs on dual-core, 15W 6th Gen Core “Skylake” U-Series processors, also has many of the same features. However, it breaks out with a pair of M.2 slots, among other changes.







Nano-002N, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Like the Nano-001N, the Nano-002N has two video ports, but it changes from DisplayPorts to similarly 4K ready HDMI ports. The previous two USB 2.0 ports are gone, but you still get 4x USB 3.0 ports, and the RS-232 header has morphed into a DB9 port for easier accessibility.

The biggest change, however, is the replacement of the earlier mini-PCIe slot with two M.2 expansion slots. One defaults to mSATA, and is supported with optional 64GB or 128GB SSDs, and another defaults to PCIe, and is backed up with 4x antenna connectors.







Nano-002N detail views

(click images to enlarge)



Once again, you can load up to 16GB RAM, and the Nano-002N advances to faster DDR4. The mini-PC is further equipped with dual GbE ports, audio jacks, a watchdog, and various buttons and LEDs. The VESA-mountable system again features a 12V-19V DC input.

Fedora 22 is available for Linux lovers, and there are also a few Windows choices. No ruggedization features are available on the 0 to 40°C system, unlike Axiomtek’s Skylake based eBOX670-891-FL and eBOX565-500-FL mini-PCs.

Specifications listed for the Nano-002N include:

Processor — Intel 6th Generation “Skylake” U-Series dual-core processors, all with 15W TDP: 2.6GHz/3.4GHz Core i7-6600U 2.4GHz/3.0GHz Core i5-6300U, 2.3GHz Core i3-6100U 2.0GHz Celeron 3955U

Memory — Up to 16GB DDR4- RAM (2133/1867 MHz) via 2x SODIMMs

Storage — mSATA via M.2 2280 slot (see below) with optional 64GB or 128GB SSD

Display — 2x HDMI 1.4 ports at up to 4096 x 2160 @ 24Hz

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports with WoL and PXE (Realtek 8111G)

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.0 ports Audio line-out, mic-in jacks (Realtek ALC887) RS-232 serial port

Expansion — M.2 2280 M-Key slot (PCIex4+mSATA); M.2 2230 E-Key slot (PCIe+USB)

Other features — VESA mounting; LEDs; power button; reset switch; 4x WiFi antenna mounts; watchdog; fan connector; HW monitoring

Operating temperature — 0 to 40°C

Power — 12V-19V DC input; optional 60W adapter and regional power cords Lithium battery

Dimensions — 150 x 125 x 55mm (with 120 x 120mm Nano-ITX mainboard)

Operating system — Fedora 22; Windows 10/7/8.1



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Nano-002N. More information may be found on Aaeon’s Nano-002N product page.

