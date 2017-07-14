Fanless Kaby Lake computer offers SATA, M.2, and dual GbE ports

Habey’s Linux-friendly “BIS-6862” embedded PC offers 7th Gen Core U-series CPUs, a SATA 3.0 bay, -20 to 60°C support, dual GbE ports, and M.2 and SIM slots.



The fanless BIS-6862 embedded PC is a follow-on to Habey’s similar, Intel 5th Gen Core “Broadwell” based BIS-6861 computer, upgrading the SoC to the 7th Gen Core U-series processors from Intel’s latest “Kaby Lake” product line. Other improvements include the addition of M.2 and DisplayPort interfaces, and support for up to 32GB DDR4 instead of the previous limit of 8GB DDR3L.







BIS-6862, front and back

BIS-6862 side views

BIS-6862 detail view (left) and block diagram

The compact, 191 x 151 x 34mm computer has a custom mainboard and “slim vent-hole free dustproof” aluminum enclosure, and provides extended -20 to 60°C support. The system can run Linux or Windows on dual-core, 15W TDP Intel Core i3-7100U, i5-7200, and i7-7500U CPUs at up to 2.4GHz, 3.1GHz, and 3.5GHz, respectively. Applications are said to include digital signage, kiosks, network security, and IoT gateways.The BIS-6862 integrates a SATA 3.0 bay, and offers a mini-PCIe based M.2 slot with SATA and wireless support and an accompanying SIM card slot. An external antenna mount is also available. The system offers dual display support with its HDMI and DisplayPorts.The BIS-6862 features 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports, 2x USB 3.0 ports, 4x USB 2.0 ports, and an optional RS-232 port. Other features include audio line-out and mic jacks, a watchdog, and a 19V DC power supply. VESA mounting is standard, and bracket mounting is optional.



Further information

The BIS-6862 is available now at an unstated price. More information may be found at Habey’s BIS-6862 product page.

