Fanless, rugged box-PC runs Linux on Kaby Lake

Axiomtek’s rugged “eBOX700-891-FL” computer runs Linux or Win 10 IoT on Intel 7th Gen Core chips, and features 4x GbE, 6x USB, 2x mini-PCIe, and PCI x4.



The eBOX700-891-FL continues Axiomtek’s eBOX line of rugged, Linux-ready embedded box PCs. The latest model is said to be well suited for vision inspection (USB/PoE), motion control, security surveillance, and industrial automation. The eBOX700-891-FL offers the same Intel 7th Generation Core (“Kaby Lake”) support as the eBOX640-500-FL, but has much more in common with the more feature rich, Intel 6th Gen (“Skylake”) based eBOX670-891-FL.







eBOX700-891-FL, front and back

eBOX700-891-FL, front and back



The 280 x 190 x 100mm eBOX700-891-FL has the same horizontal dimensions as the eBOX670-891-FL, but is 30mm taller. The system’s 3G vibration resistance and IP40 protection are identical, as is the wide-range power supply and extensive remote switches. The -40 to 50°C operating range is five degrees lower on the high end.

The eBOX700-891-FL runs Linux or Windows 10 IoT on 7th Gen Core i7/i5/i3 and Celeron processors compatible with an LGA1151 socket. Like the Skylake based eBOX670-891-FL, the eBOX700-891-FL offers up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, but it provides a single SATA slot, with optional HDDs, instead of two. The new system lacks the earlier model’s CFast slot, and mSATA is offered only as an option.

Like the eBOX670-891-FL, the new eBox supplies dual HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, all with 4K, but there’s only dual display support, not triple. Once again, there are 4x GbE ports, but there are no special features like WoL.

Among the six USB ports, there are two fewer USB 3.0 ports, with four, and half the number of RS232/422/485 ports. The system also lacks the earlier model’s DIDO interface.







eBOX700-891-FL front and back detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The eBOX700-891-FL press release says that customers can “quickly and easily install an additional I/O module including CAN bus/CAN open, LAN, DIO and COM modules.” The detail diagram shows a “flexible I/O” window, but there are no details on optional modules, as there are with the Skylake system. The system does add a PCIe x4 slot, however, which likely offers similar, if not identical, expansion functionality. As before, you get dual mini-PCIe slots with SIM slots and optional wireless modules.

The eBOX700-891-FL is touted for its patented chassis design, which features easy access to the processor and DRAM by removing the top cover and heatsink with four screws. The bottom cover “offers a convenient flip lid design along with easy-to-access brackets for securing the USB dongle and hard drive,” says Axiomtek.

Specifications listed for the eBOX700-891-FL include:

Processor — Intel Core 7th Gen “Kaby Lake” Core i7/i5/i3 and Celeron processors; LGA1151 socket; Intel H110 chipset

Memory — 4GB to 32GB DDR4-2133 RAM via 2x SODIMMs

Storage: SATA 2.5-inch bay Optional 40GB SSD or 80GB HDD Optional mSATA

Display: 2x HDMI ports (1x 2.0, 1x 1.4a) DisplayPort 4K and dual display support

Networking — 4x Gigabit Ethernet ports (3 x i210IT, 1x i219LM)

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.0 ports 2x USB 2.0 ports 4x RS232/422/485 ports Audio line-in and line-out

Expansion/wireless: PCIe x4 socket 2x mini-PCIe sockets (full size) SIM slot Optional 3G or WiFi modules 4 x SMA type connector opening for antenna

Other features — watchdog; 6x LEDs (4x programmable); wall and DIN-rail mount

Power: 9-36 VDC supply ATX, AT/ATX quick, and remote power switches Reset button OVP, UVP, SCP

Ruggedization: Operating temperature — -40 to 50°C with SSD Vibration resistance — 3Grms, 5-500Hz, 3 axes w/SSD IP40 protected aluminum extrusion and heavy-duty steel chassis

Weight — 3.8 k

Dimensions — 280 x 190 x 100mm

Operating system — Linux; Windows 10 IoT



Further information

The eBOX700-891-FL is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Axiomtek’s eBOX700-891-FL product page.

