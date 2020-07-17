Industrial mini-PC claimed to be first to provide 5G

A new GigaIPC QBiX-Pro industrial mini-PC offers a 7th Gen Kaby Lake-U CPU and an optional Qualcomm 5G modem via one of the 3x M.2 slots.



Gigabyte’s GigaIPC embedded unit announced a rugged, fanless QBiX-Pro-KBLB7100HD-A1 mini-PC billed as the world’s first embedded PC with 5G. No OS support is listed for the 160 x 118 x 62.6mm, Kaby Lake-U system, but GigaIPC tell us that all its computers, including its recent, Gemini Lake based QBiX2-GLKA5005H-A1, run Linux, even if in some cases they list only Windows support.







QBiX-Pro-KBLB7100HD-A1, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The QBiX-Pro-KBLB7100HD-A1 offers the same dual-core, 2.4GHz Core i3-7100U CPU from Intel’s 7th Gen, 15W TDP Kaby Lake family as its QBiX-Pro-KBLB7100H-A1 . Despite the almost identical names, the earlier system is larger and has a somewhat different feature set. Applications for the new HD-A1 are said to include factory automation, smart transportation, smart retail, medical, robotics, and Internet of Things edge computing.

As we noted with Axiomtek’s recent, 5G-ready NA346 router/gateway, a company can list 5G support simply by offering an M.2 or mini-PCIe slot that supports third-party 5G modules. (Other so-called 5G network appliances include Advantech’s Atom C3000 based FWA-1112VC.)

GigaIPC, however, backs up its 5G claim with a further claim that its HD-A1 system “already passed the verification of Taiwan main mobile carrier Chunghwa Telecom’s 5G field test.” A July 15 Anandtech report on the device that GigaIPC alerted us to notes confirmation from the company that the system uses a Qualcomm 5G RF and front-end solution.







QBiX-Pro-KBLB7100HD-A1 in DIN-rail ready orientation (left) and conceptual diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The QBiX-Pro-KBLB7100HD-A1 supports up to 32GB of 2133MHz DDR4 via dual sockets and provides a 2.5-inch SATA III bay. There is also an M.2 M-key 2280 slot that supports SATA III and PCIe x4.

The other two M.2 slots are an E-key 2230 for WiFi/BT and the 5G-ready B-key 3052, which can be swapped out for an optional mini-PCIe slot. GigaIPC provides an option for 5x external antenna holes.

The HD-A1 system is further equipped with 2x GbE (Intel i219V and i211AT), 4x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and dual RS-232/422/485 ports, one of which supports “RI/5V/12V.” You also get single HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPorts at up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz, a Realtek ALC269 driven headphone jack, and 8-bit GPIO. An icon suggests there may also be an RTC.

The mini-PC provides a 9-36VDC terminal block input with a power switch, DIN-rail mounting, and optional wall mounting. There is a 0 to 50°C operating range with 0-90% (non-condensing) humidity tolerance as well as IEC 60068-2-64 compliant, 3Grms vibration and IEC 60068-2-27 compliant, 50G shock resistance.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the QBiX-Pro-KBLB7100HD-A1. More information may be found in GigaIPC’s announcement and product page.