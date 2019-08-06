Fanless industrial Apollo Lake computer has dual mini-PCIe slots

Ibase’s compact, rugged “CSB200-818” industrial computer is equipped with an Apollo Lake SoC, removable SATA, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, 4x COM, 2x mini-PCIe, and HDMI.



Ibase has launched a fanless, 172 x 111.6 x 53mm computer built around its 3.5-inch IB818 SBC aimed at industrial automation and intelligent transportation applications. No OS support was listed for the Intel Apollo Lake based CSB200-818, but the IB818 supports Windows and Ubuntu Linux.







CSB200-818 (left) and IB818 SBC

The default configuration is a dual-core, up to 1.8GHz x5-Atom E3930 with a 64GB industrial-grade SSD that offers -30 to 65°C support. There are also configurations with a quad-core Pentium N4200 or dual-core Celeron N3350 equipped with a 500GB SATA HDD that operate at -10 to 45°C. Both temperature ranges require “sufficient airflow.”

The 1.1-kg CSB200-818 has a transportation friendly 12-24V DC terminal block input and an optional 60W power adapter. Vibration resistance is listed as 1.0 Grms, 5~500Hz random (per IEC 60068-2-64) and shock resistance is 20G, 11ms (MIL-STD-810G).







CSB200-818, front and back

Removable storage on the CSB200-818

The system ships with 4GB DDR3L-1866, upgradeable to 8GB. There’s a removable 2.5-inch SATA tray for HDD/SSD storage, as well as 2x Gigabit Ethernet, 4x USB 3.0, and 2x USB 2.0 ports. You also get 4x DB9-style COM ports, one of which is configurable as RS232/422/485.The CSB200-818 is further equipped with an HDMI port, dual audio jacks, and full- and half-sized mini-PCIe slots. Both slots support optional WiFi/Bluetooth and LTE cards, and the full-size slot also supports mSATA. Other features include 2x antennas, 2x LEDs, power and reset buttons, and a wall-mount kit.



Further information

The CSB200-818 is available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Ibase’s CSB200-818 announcement and product page.

