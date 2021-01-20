Fanless embedded PC supports industrial GRE Tiger Lake CPUs

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Avalue’s fanless, rugged “EMS-TGL” embedded PC runs Linux or Win 10 on embedded versions of Intel’s 11th Gen ULP3 Core CPUs with up to 64GB DDR4-3200, 3x M.2, 1GbE and 2.5GbE ports, and optional “IET” expansion.



Avalue, which recently launched a pair of NUC-APL mini-PCs based on Intel’s Apollo Lake, announced a larger, but similarly fanless embedded computer with Intel’s 10nm, 11th Gen “Tiger Lake” ULP3 processors. The rugged EMS-TGL runs Linux and Win 10 and supports applications including digital signage, smart retail, and computer vision.







EMS-TGL, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The “E” and “GRE” models offer extended purchase availability and have wider temperature ranges and slightly lower base and Turbo frequencies than the standard, similarly named ULP3 siblings. The TDPs remain the same. The “GRE” models add Intel Time Coordinated Computing (Intel TCC) and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) networking features and Intel Safety Island functional safety (FuSa) features.

The fastest model supported here is the quad-core Core i7-1185G7E with 1.2GHz (12W), 1.8GHz (15W), or 2.8GHz (28W) standard clocks rates and 4.4GHz Turbo. The SoC integrates Intel’s 96EU Iris Xe Graphics although the two Core-i3 parts supported here are limited to Intel UHD Graphics.







EMS-TGL in standard (bottom) and IET expansion configurations

(click image to enlarge)



The 240 x 150 x 48mm system expands to 240 x 150 x 69mm with the inclusion of an IET (Intelligent Expansion Technology) expansion unit on the bottom. IET supports multiple expansion modules including DDI, 2x PCIe Gen3 x2, 3x USB 2.0, Line-in/-out, SMBus, and LPC.

The EMS-TGL supports up to 64GB DDR4-3200 via dual slots. There is support for dual simultaneous 4096 x 2304 @ 60Hz displays via HDMI 2.0b and DP 1.4 ports, which is a breeze considering that Tiger Lake offers quad display support. Dual audio jacks are driven by a Realtek ALC892 HD codec.

The system provides 1GbE and 2.5GbE ports plus 2x USB 3.1 Gen2, 2x USB 3.1 Gen.1, and 2x RS232/422/485 ports. Like these COM ports, the 8-bit GPIO is deployed via a DB9 connector.

In addition to the IET expansion, the system provides 3x M.2 slots. The M.2 M-key 2242/2280 slot enables PCIe Gen3 x4 modules, including NVMe SSDs. The M.2 B-key 2242/3042/3052 slot supports SATA 3.0, along with PCIe Gen3 x1 and USB 3.1. The slot integrates a SIM card slot and supports 5G modules.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



There is also an M.2 E-key 2230 for WiFi/BT. The system has 8x antennas with dust cover for 6x LTE+GPS and 2x WiFi plus dual antenna knockouts.

The EMS-TGL provides a watchdog, hardware monitoring, and a battery slot (but apparently no RTC). A 12/24VDC terminal block input supports a 9-36V range. The power supply has AT/ATX and ACPI 5.0 compliance, as well as surge and current/voltage protection. Wall and DIN-rail mounting are available, and TPM 2.0 appears to be optional.

The IP50-protected, 2.1 kg system is available in 0 to 70°C and -40 to 70°C SKUs with SSDs and ambient air flow. Relative humidity tolerance is listed at 40°C @ 95% non-condensing. You also get IEC 60068-2-64-compliant, 5Grms vibration and IEC 60068-2-27-rated, 55Grms shock resistance.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming soon” EMS-TGL. More information may be found in Avalue’s announcement and product page.

