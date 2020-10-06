Fanless Elkhart Lake embedded PC features 2.5GbE with TSN

Vecow’s rugged “SPC-6000” system runs Linux or Win 10 an Elkhart Lake Atom x6425RE with up to 32GB DDR4-3200, GbE and 2.5GbE with TSN, 4x USB, 4x COM, 3x M.2, dual 4K displays and an optional VHub AI SDK.



We have seen several SBCs and compute modules based on the new Elkhart Lake Atom x6000E, Intel’s 10nm fabricated follow-on to the 14nm Gemini Lake and Apollo Lake. Now Vecow has unveiled an embedded PC based on one of the TSN- and TCC-enabled Elkhart Lake “RE” models.







SPC-6000 and Intel’s Elkhart Lake comparison chart

(click images to enlarge)



The SPC-6000 is a fanless, compact (150.4 x 106.2 x 66mm) design that is slightly larger than Vecow’s Apollo Lake based SPC-4010C . The SPC-6000 runs Linux or Win 10 on the Atom x6425RE, a quad-core, 1.9GHz SoC with a 12W TDP and 400MHz, 32EU graphics.

The RE models lack a Turbo mode but add support for Intel Time Coordinated Computing (Intel TCC) and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN). TCC and TSN synchronize data, communications, and executions across networks of IoT devices to improve worst-case execution-time.

Like the other Elkhart Lake SoCs, the Atom x6425RE runs on 10nm SuperFin fabricated Tremont CPU cores and Intel Gen11 graphics with triple 4K and improved AI performance. Intel claims up to 1.7x better single-thread, 1.5x better multi-thread, and 2x better graphics performance compared to Gemini Lake.

Elkhart Lake integrates an Intel Programmable Services Engine (Intel PSE) built around a Cortex-M7 with features including remote out-of-band (OOB) and in-band (INB) device management. Other Elkhart Lake highlights include support for more RAM and 2.5GbE ports.

Vecow is promoting the SPC-6000’s capabilities for AIoT applications including smart retail, factory automation, traffic vision, and robotic control. The system is optimized to run its VHub AI Developer, a turnkey AI stack built around Intel’s OpenVINO. Announced at Embedded World in February, VHub supplies more than 200+ pre-trained models in an SDK that supports AI frameworks like Caffe, TensorFlow, MXNet, and ONNX.

The SPC-6000 can load up to 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 and is equipped with Intel I210 driven GbE and Intel GPY215 driven 2.5GbE ports, with the latter enabled with TCC and TSN. Dual displays are enabled via up to 3840 x 2160-pixel DDI-I and 4096 x 2160 DisplayPort, both at 60Hz. An audio jack is powered by a Realtek ALC892 codec.







SPC-6000, front and back



— ADVERTISEMENT —



The system is further equipped with 2x USB 3.1, 2x USB 2.0, and 4x RS-232/422/485 ports with ESD 8kV protection. The datasheet mentions 6x USB interfaces, suggesting there may be two more USB 2.0 headers inside

For storage, you get a SATA III interface and an M.2 M-key 2280 slot with PCIe 3.0 x2 support. There are also M.2 B-key 3042/3052 and M.2 E-key 2230 slots accompanied by an external nano-SIM card slot that supports up to 5G modules.

The SPC-6000 has a 12VDC terminal block input with power and reset buttons and software ignition power control. Other features include a watchdog, TPM 2.0, HW monitoring, 4x LEDs, wallmounting, and optional DIN-rail mounting.

The rugged, 1.4 kg system has a -40 to 70°C operating range with 5% to 95% non-condensing humidity and 95% @85°C relative humidity tolerance. With an SSD, you get 50G shock resistance compliant with IEC 60068-2-27 and 5Grms vibration per IEC 60068-2-6. EMC certifications are also listed



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the SPC-6000. More information may be found in Vecow’s announcement and product page.

