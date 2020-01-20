Fanless Coffee Lake system supports triple HDMI displays

Nexcom’s fanless, “Neu-X300” embedded system runs Linux or Win 10 on an up to hexa-core 8th Gen Coffee Lake CPU and offers 4x USB 3.0, 2x GbE, 2x M.2, PCIe x16, and up to 3x HDMI 2.0 ports.



The Neu-X300 is the second in a line of Nexcom Neu-X Core computers that started in November with the launch of its Windows-only, Intel Apollo Lake based Neu-X100. The Neu-X300 has a far more powerful Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake CPU, enabling applications such as smart city devices, parking payment machines, smart retail management compuers, menu boards, self-ordering systems, and interactive kiosks. With its up to three simultaneous displays, it’s suitable for a variety of signage applications, including transportation information boards.







Neu-X300-Q370, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The system runs Linux or Win10 on Intel’s hexa-core, 2.4GHz Core i7-8700T or 2.1GHz Core i5-8500T or the quad-core, 3.1GHz Core i3-8100T. All three CPUs have Intel UHD Graphics 630 and 35W TDPs. With the two hexa-core models, the system supports Intel vPro technology for remote management. In addition, the computer supports Nexcom’s PowerDigiS remote control software for digital signage.

Nexcom used Coffee Lake chips in its recent NISE 3900 Series computers, which are similarly fanless, but are larger and more rugged than the 200 x 190 x 54.4mm Neu-X300. Other recent Coffee Lake based embedded systems include Trenton Systems’ Ion Mini PC.

The Neu-X300 is available in two SKUs based on the I/O chipset: the Neu-X300-Q370 has the higher-end Intel Q370 while the Neu-X300-H310 has the lower-end Intel H310. The lower-cost H310 model otherwise differs in that it lacks the PCIe x16 slot and TPM 2.0 security chip of the Q370 SKU and has only 2x 4K-ready HDMI 2.0 ports instead of three.







Neu-X300-Q370 (left) and Neu-X300-H310

(click images to enlarge)



You can load up to 32GB DDR4 2400/2666MHz via dual slots. For storage there’s a SATA connector, and an M.2 M-key 2280 slot with SATA and PCIe support. An M.2 2230 slot supports an optional WiFi module, and the PCIe x16 slot on the Q370 model supports graphics cards.

The Neu-X300 is equipped with 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0 host, and an RS232/422/485 COM port. Internal interfaces include 4x USB 2.0 and 3x RS232 headers. Other features include an audio output jack, 2x antenna holes, and 3x LEDs.

The system has a 12V DC input jack and an external, lockable 96W AC/DC adapter with a 100-240VAC input and 12V output. There’s a -5 to 45°C operating range with 95% (non-condensing) humidity resistance.



Further information

The Neu-X300 appears to be available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Nexcom’s announcement and product page.

