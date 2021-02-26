Fanless Coffee Lake computer targets testing and analysis

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Nexcom’s semi-rugged “Neu-X302” embedded PC offers an 8th or 9th Gen Core CPU plus 4x USB 3.0, 2x GbE, 6x COM, and 2x M.2, plus SATA, VGA, and HDMI.



Nexcom announced a variation on its 8th Gen Coffee Lake based Neu-X300 embedded computer that adds support for 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh and more serial ports, among other differences. Whereas the Neu-X300 primarily targets signage applications, the Neu-X302 focuses on industrial testing equipment and measuring machines, as well as equipment servicing machines.







Neu-X302, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Despite being taller than the Neu-X300 at 200 x 190 x 64.3mm, the Neu-X302 lacks the earlier model’s PCIe x16 slot. Instead of up to triple HDMI ports, the Neu-X302 supplies a single HDMI 1.4 port at up to 4096 x 2160 @ 30Hz plus a VGA port and either eDP or LVDS. On the other hand, there are 3x RS232 and 3x RS232/422/485 ports instead of a single COM port. The system also adds a SIM card slot, 8-channel GPIO, and shock and vibration resistance, among other minor differences.

No OS support was listed for the Neu-X302, but the Neu-X300 runs Linux or Win 10. The new Coffee Lake Refresh options range up to the octa-core, 1.8GHz/2.2GHz Core i7-9100TE with 35W TDP. Once again, there is a choice of Intel Q370 or Intel H310 I/O chipsets, creating two SKUs. However, there are fewer feature differences.

Like the Neu-x300, the Neu-x302 supports 32GB DDR4-2666 via dual slots. Other similar features include a 2.5-inch SATA bay, 2x GbE, and 4x USB 3.0 host ports. Once again, there is an M.2 E-key 2230 slot for WiFi. Instead of the M.2 M-key, there is a similar M.2 B-key 2280 slot with SATA and PCIe/LTE support with the help of the new SIM card holder.

The Q370 SKU gives you 6x USB 2.0 headers while the H310 model offers 4x USB. Other features include 2x audio jacks, a 2W speaker amp header, 2x antenna holes, and a single HDD LED. TPM 2.0 is optional.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The Neu-x302 has a 12VDC jack and a 96W AC/DC adapter with AT/ATX support. Like the previous model, there is a -5 to 45°C operating range with 95% (non-condensing) relative humidity resistance. The Neu-x300 also adds 50G shock protection per IEC60068-2-27 and 2Grms vibration resistance per IEC60068-2-64.



Further information

The Neu-x302 is available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Nexcom’s announcement and product page.

