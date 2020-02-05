Fan-cooled Raspberry Pi enclosure supplies screw terminals for GPIOs

Pi-oT Hardware has launched a $35 “MKR Module” enclosure for the Raspberry Pi that routes unused GPIO pins to screw terminals. There’s also a fan, a breadboard, and circuit protection.



Last August, Cleveland-based Pi-oT Hardware successfully launched a Pi-oT add-on board and enclosure for the Raspberry Pi featuring 5x relays, 8x ADCs, and power inputs. Now, the startup has returned to Kickstarter to launch a simpler MKR Module with the same fan-cooled, DIN-rail mountable enclosure, but without the relays and ADCs.







MKR Module with Raspberry Pi

(click images to enlarge)



Available for $30 for today only, the MKR Module will then shift to a $35 price, with shipments due in March. The device routes any 40-pin Raspberry Pi or Zero board’s I2C pins and 21 unused GPIO pins to screw terminals. The communication GPIOs are left untouched, and a 40-pin male header supports the addition of RPi HATs.

The 21 GPIO pins are protected with a 330-ohm resistor from over current. A 5V terminal lets you back-power the Pi with 5V circuit protection. One new feature is a breadboard integrated into the top of the enclosure.







MKR Module (left) and earlier Pi-oT detail views

(click images to enlarge)



As with the Pi-oT, the enclosure provides a fan with a dedicated 5V header. The enclosure features “robust” screw terminals, a DIN rail mount, screw hole mounting options, and auxiliary access ports.



Further information

The MKR Module is available today for $30 and through Feb. 24 for $35, with shipments due in March. More information may be found on the Pi-OT Hardware’s Kickstarter page.