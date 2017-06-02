EPIC SBC supports Kaby Lake or Skylake

Aaeon’s “EPIC-KBS7” SBC supports 6th or 7th gen Intel Core CPUs, and offers wide-range power, 2x GBE ports, 4x USB 3.0 ports, and SATA, HDMI, and mini-PCIe.



The EPIC-KBS7 is aimed at machine vision applications, among other embedded scenarios. It follows in the footsteps of Aaeon’s more feature-rich, 5th Gen “Broadwell” Core based EPIC-BDU7 and more recent Bay Trail Atom based EPIC-BT07 EPIC boards.







EPIC-KBS7, front and back

EPIC-KBS7 detail views (left) and block diagram

EPIC-KBS7

Processor — 6th or 7th Generation Intel i7/i5/i3 Core, Celeron, and Pentium S-series dual and quad-core up to quad-core 2.4GHz/3.4GHz Core i7-6700TE (6th Gen) with 35W TDP (7th Gen models not yet listed); Intel H110 and C236 chipsets

Memory — up to 16GB DDR4-2133

Storage — 2x SATA 3 port with 5V SATA power; mSATA optional via mini-PCIe

Display — HDMI port, VGA port; 18/24-bit, dual-channel LVDS; 12V backlit inverter supply

Networking — 2x 10/100/1000 Ethernet ports with WoL

Other I/O: 4x USB 3.0 ports 2x USB 2.0 3x RS-232 1x RS-232/422/485 Audio interface (ALC892)

8-bit DIO

Expansion — mini-PCIe slot (with mSATA support); optional micro-SIM slot

Other features — Watchdog

Operating temperature — 0 to 60°C

Power — +12V or 9-24V AT/ATX

Dimensions — 165 x 115mm; EPIC form factor

The 165 x 115mm SBC’s main advantage is a flexible socket that supports both Intel 6th Generation Skylake and 7th Generation Kaby Lake processors, enabling easy upgrades. You can load up to 16GB DDR4 RAM, and store data via the SATA III interface and the optional mSATA available with the sole mini-ITX slot.Dual GbE ports and 4x USB 3.0 ports are on the coastline, along with HDMI and VGA ports. The LVDS interface can work with a backlit inverter to support LCD displays. Onboard interfaces include 2x USB 2.0, audio, DIO, and 4x serial, one of which is RS-232/422/485. There’s also a wide-range 9-24V power input, a watchdog, and an optional micro-SIM slot. Windows and Linux ready drivers are available.Specifications listed for the EPIC-KBS7 include:



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided by Aaeon for the EPIC-KBS7. More information may be found on the EPIC-KBS7 product page.

