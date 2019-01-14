Entry-level Bay Trail SBC ready for workhorse duty

Acrosser’s 3.5-inch “AMB-BT19S1” SBC runs on an Intel Bay Trail SoC and offers up to 8GB RAM, dual display support, plus SATA, mSATA, mini-PCIe, serial, USB 3.0, and GbE ports.



With newer Atom processor families such as Cherry Trail, Braswell, Apollo Lake, and now Gemini Lake, the popular, five-year old Bay Trail product line appears to be close to “legacy” status. Yet, aside from graphics capabilities and support for the latest memories and peripherals, there’s not that much separating Bay Trail from Gemini Lake in terms of CPU performance and power consumption. Depending on the price, an “entry level” Bay Trail SBC like Acrosser’s 3.5-inch AMB-BT19S1 board could be the smart move for some applications.







AMB-BT19S1 (left) and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



The fanless AMB-BT19S1 runs Windows 7 or 8.1, with Linux available on request. You get a choice of Bay Trail SoCs including single- or quad-core Atoms and dual- and quad-core Celerons.

The AMB-BT19S1 supports up to up to 8GB of DDR3L-1333MHz via a single slot, and you can store data via SATA II and mSATA interfaces. It’s unclear if the mSATA uses one of the 2x mini-PCIe slots, which are accompanied by a SIM slot.

Dual optional GbE ports are available on the coastline along with 2x USB 3.0 ports, a VGA port, and an RS232/RS485 port. Internal I/O includes 6x USB 2.0, 5x RS232, an LVDS interface, and a VGA header. You also get audio I/O, DIO, and PS/2.







AMB-BT19S1 coastline view

(click image to enlarge)



Processor — Intel Bay Trail (Atom E3815 (1x 1.46GHz core), Atom E3845 (4x 1.91GHz), Celeron J1800 (2x 2GHz/2.41GHz), or Celeron J1900 (4x 2GHz/2.41GHz); Intel HD Graphics

Memory — Up to 8GB of DDR3L-1333 SDRAM via 1x SODIMM

Storage — SATA II; mSATA

Display interfaces: 24-bit, dual-channel LVDS at up to 1920×1200 @ 60Hz 2x VGA (1x port, 1x header) at up to 2560 x 1600 @ 60Hz Dual display support

Networking – Optional 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Realtek)

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.0 ports 6x USB 2.0 headers RS232/RS485 port (DB9) 5x RS232 2.0 headers Audio in/out headers (Realtek ALC888 5.1-channel HD Audio) 8-bit DIO PS/2 and fan headers

Expansion: 2x mini-PCIe slots (possibly colay with mSATA) SIM slot

Power — 12V DC via 4-pin connector

Operating temperature — 0 to 60°C

Dimensions — 146 x 105mm; “3.5-inch SBC” form-factor

Operating system — Windows 7/8.1 (32 bit/64 bit), Linux by request

Specifications for the AMB-BT19S1 include:



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the AMB-BT19S1. More information may be found in Acrosser’s AMB-BT19S1 announcement and product page.

