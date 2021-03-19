Embedded system features hexa-core RK3399

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Elite Computer’s compact “LIVA M300-W” embedded computer runs Android or Lubuntu on a Rockchip RK3399K with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC plus DP, HDMI, GbE, WiFi/BT, M.2 B-key with micro-SIM, and 4x USB ports.



Elite Computer Group has announced a fanless, 128 x 128 x 26mm embedded computer with a -10 to 60°C range and 10% to 95% humidity tolerance. The LIVA M300-W is designed for construction site, factory and warehouse environments for applications including surveillance, terminal, POS, and thermal-sensing.







LIVA M300-W

The LIVA M300-W runs Android 8.1 or Lubuntu 18.04 on the Rockchip RK3399K. Although the K model can clock its dual Cortex-A72 cores to 2GHz, Elite Computer keeps them at 1.8GHz and offers the quad-core Cortex-A53 block at the usual 1.4GHz. Other recent, RK3399-based embedded computers include Advantech’s signage oriented EPC-R4710

Elite Computer Group, which also goes by the name Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS), is primarily focused on Intel-based systems, with a wide range of mainboards, desktop PCs, tablet PCs, gateways, and other form factors. Back in 2015, we covered Elite’s Intel Braswell based ECS BSWI-D Mini-ITX board. As noted by the CNXSoft post that alerted us to the LIVA M300-W, the company last year launched a LIVA Q1A mini-PC with a Rockchip RK3288.







The LIVA M300-W ships with 2GB or 4GB DDR3L, a microSD slot, and 32GB or 64GB of optional eMMC. Communications features include a GbE port and a wireless module with 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.2. The M.2 B-key 3042 slot supports 4G or 5G with the help of a micro-SIM slot and an antenna.

Dual display support is enabled via DP 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 ports, with the latter offering CEC support and up to [email protected] video. There are also mic-in and lineout audio jacks.

The LIVA M300-W is equipped with a “blazing fast USB 3.2 Gen 1×1” port. It is possible the company is referring to USB 3.1 Gen2 here, as USB 3.1 Gen1 is the same as USB 3.0. There are also 3x USB 2.0 ports and a RS-232/RS-422/RS-485 port. (The press release appears to have it wrong when it says there are 4x USB 3.1 ports, including a Type-C, plus dual USB 2.0 ports.)

The system is further equipped with a 12VDC/4.17A input via connector or header. There is also a power button.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the LIVA M300-W. More information may be found in Elite Computer’s announcement and product page.

