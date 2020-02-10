Embedded Online Conference reg is free through Feb. 28

An “Embedded Online Conference” scheduled for May 20 is open for free registration through Feb. 28 and will then cost $90. The online event will stream 16 sessions in four tracks.



Beningo Embedded Group and EmbeddedRelated.com have launched an Embedded Online Conference scheduled for May 20 with 16 sessions for live streaming and interactive Q&A plus repeat viewing. Registration is free through Feb. 28 for the May 20 event and then moves to $90.

As noted in the CNXSoft story that alerted us to the event, the Linux Foundation’s Embedded Linux Conference (ELC) typically posts most of its sessions as free videos after the fact, but the live conference costs hundreds of dollars. This year’s North American ELC will be held June 22-24 in Austin, Texas and the European ELC will be in Dublin, Ireland, Oct. 26-28. Both will be co-located with the Open Source Summit.



Mike Anderson

Four tracks are available for the Embedded Online Conference: DSP & Machine Learning, Embedded Systems Programming, Embedded Systems Security, and FPGA. Only two of the 16 presentations specifically mention Linux or a Linux dev platform: Mohammed Billoo’s entry-level embedded Linux tutorial and a robotics/SLAM session from long-time ELC presenter Mike Anderson.Many of the others are focused on DSPs, FPGAs, and MCUs, but there are several of general interest to all embedded developers.

So far there are 16 sessions available:

What the FAQ is an FPGA — Clive “Max” Maxfield

Best practices for developing real-time embedded systems — Jacob Beningo

PYNQ: Using FPGA to accelerate Python applications — Adam Taylor

Securing the IoT from chip to cloud: an application guide to applying Platform Security Architecture (PSA) principles — Jacob Beningo

Operating systems for embedded applications — Colin Walls

IoT hacks: behind the scenes — Joe Hopper

Modern embedded software goes beyond the RTOS — Miro Samek

Implementing a Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) system for robotics/unmanned vehicles — Mike Anderson

Developing embedded real-time applications with heterogeneous multiprocessing systems — Sergio Prado

Object classification techniques using the OpenMV H7 camera — Lorenzo Rizzello

How Agile is changing the face of embedded software development — Niall Cooling

Does the future of high-level synthesis belong to Python? — Jason Pecor

The 1-hour security bootcamp — Shawn Prestridge

Flexible and layered embedded firmware through Test Driven Development (TDD) — Alexopoulos Ilias

Low-power algorithmic approaches in DSP implementations — Bryant Sorensen

Getting Linux to run on your custom board — Mohammed Billoo



Further information

The May 20 Embedded Online Conference is open for free registration through Feb. 28 and will then cost $90 through Mar. 31 and $190 afterward. More information and sign-up may be found here.