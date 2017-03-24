Embedded NUC SBC expands upon quad-core -A53 Snapdragon

Seco announced a wireless-ready “SBC-B47-eNUC” SBC that complies with the 4×4-inch eNUC form factor, and runs Linux or Android on a Snapdragon 410E.



Seco is prepping its first SBC based on the 101.6 x 101.6mm (4.0 x 4.0-inch) Embedded NUC (eNUC) SBC standard from the Standardization Group for Embedded Technologies (SGET). The eNUC form factor offers superior industrial grade characteristics, long term support, and efficient heat dissipation, claims Seco. The Linux- and Android-supported board supports applications including IoT gateways, home automation, robotics, digital signage, and HMI.







SBC-B47-eNUC (left) and SGET’s eNUC mounting hole and dimension requirements

(click images to enlarge)



The eNUC standard has not seen much uptake since it was ratified by SGET in 2015. Hectronic offers a few Bay Trail, Braswell, and Haswell based eNUC boards with no OS support listed. Pentair offers some eNUC cases as part of its Schroff line, and posted a white paper (PDF) on the standard.

SGET, which is known for its SMARC and Qseven COM standards, found inspiration for its first SBC form factor standard from Intel’s 4.0 x 4.0-inch NUC (Next Unit of Computing) mini-PC form factor. eNUC requirements extend beyond the 101.6 x 101.6mm dimensions to include PCB mounting concept, predefined connector areas, single voltage power supply, and minimum interface, feature set, and temperature support. The eNUC standard appears to have done better than the 147 x 140mm 5×5 form factor that Intel briefly floated back in 2015 to fill the gap between NUC motherboards and 170 x 170mm Mini-ITX boards.

The Seco SBC-B47-eNUC is built around the Qualcomm Snapdragon 410E, the same quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC that drives F&S Elektronik Systeme’s armStone A53SD Pico-ITX (100 x 72mm) SBC. Qualcomm released the Snapdragon 410e and 600E last September as embedded versions of its Snapdragon 410 and 600 SoCs. The 1.2GHz 410E is almost identical to the Snapdragon 410 found on boards like the DragonBoard 410c, but offers 10-year availability.







SBC-B47-eNUC block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



The Seco SBC-B47-eNUC provides up to 2GB soldered LPDDR3, with a microSD slot and optional eMMC. A 10/100 Ethernet port is supplied along with WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, and a mini-SIM slot. You get DisplayPort and LVDS interfaces, as well as dual MIPI-CSI camera interfaces. There are plenty of audio options here from I2S to a standard analog jack.

The board provides dual USB 2.0 host ports, and a micro-USB client port. Other I/O includes serial, GPIO, and an Arduino interfaces. The 12V board ships with a battery connector.

Specifications listed for the SBC-B47-eNUC include:

Processor — Qualcomm Snapdragon 410E (4x Cortex-A53 cores @ up to 1.2GHz); 512KB L2 cache; Adreno 306 GPU @ 400MHz; Hexagon QDSP6 DSP

Memory/storage: Up to 2GB soldered LPDDR3 RAM Optional eMMC MicroSD slot

Multimedia I/O: DisplayPort up to 1280 x 720 LVDS up to 1280 x 720 Touchscreen connector 2x MIPI-CSI (2- and 4-lane) 2x I2S audio headers

li>Audio line-out/mic-in combo jack

li>Speaker and mic headers

Wireless: WiFi Bluetooth 4.0 LE Mini-SIM slot combo with microSD CIR sensor

Networking — 10/100 Ethernet port

Other I/O: 2x USB 2.0 host ports Micro-USB 2.0 client port USB 2.0 header RS-232 or RS-485 connector Debug UART header 8x GPIO Arduino interface 2x I2C 2x SPI

Other features — Watchdog

Power — 12V DC input; Li-Ion battery connector

Operating temperature — 0 to 60°C

Dimensions — 100.5 x 100.6mm; eNUC form factor

Operating system – Linux; Android



Further information

The SBC-B47-eNUC is “coming soon.” More information may be found on Seco’s SBC-B47-eNUC product page.

