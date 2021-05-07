Embedded Linux conferences announce plans

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The virtual Embedded Online Conference is scheduled for May 17-20 with a keynote on the Mars Perseverance rover. Meanwhile, the Linux Foundation has a call for proposals for the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference to be held in Seattle, Sept 27 to Oct. 1.



Beningo Embedded Group and EmbeddedRelated.com announced a schedule and open registration for their second annual Embedded Online Conference, scheduled for May 17-20. There are over 60 virtual events compared to 16 last year, including keynotes, workshops, presentations, and Q&A sessions.



While last year’s conference was free to early registrants before moving to $90, the 2021 event started at $40 for early registrants and now costs $290, or $149 with promo code LG149. Student and group discounts are available, and the price includes access to the 2021 videos through May 2022. Early registrants can also view last year’s events.

Once again, the focus is primarily on the RTOS and MCU market. However, there are Linux-oriented sessions on visual trace diagnostics and Docker containers, as well as a variety of general-purpose sessions on embedded development issues.

One keynote highlight is a talk by Steve Scandore of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) on software used on the Mars Perseverance rover (pictured at top). It turns out the rover has a few Linux image processing computers on board along with the main VxWorks-on-PowerPC computer.



Embedded Linux Conference heads for Seattle in September

Like almost all tech conferences in 2020, the Linux Foundation opted for “Virtual Experiences” for its Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference 2020 conferences. The upside was that that registration dropped to $50 for both the June 29 to July 2 North American event, which had originally been planned to take place in Austin, Texas, as well as the Oct. 26-29 European event, which had originally been set for Dublin, Ireland.

This year, there will be a single live and virtual event that will take place Sep. 27 to Oct. 1 in Seattle, Wash. The event had originally been set for Dublin. The Linux Security Summit and OSPOCon (related to open source program offices) will be collocated with the event. The KVM Forum will now take place virtually Sep. 15-16.

Registration for the events will begin in June. There is a call for speaking proposals for OS Summit + ELC and OSPOCon open through June 13. The Linux Security Summit’s call for proposals is open through June 27. So far, there are no details on keynotes or registration fees.



Further information

More information on the Embedded Online Conference may be found here. More on the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference, including links to call for proposals may be found here.

