Embedded Linux Conference Europe schedule published

The Linux Foundation has posted a schedule for the Embedded Linux Conference Europe, to be held Oct. 23-25 in Prague with the Open Source Summit Europe.



Full program notes are available for the combined Embedded Linux Conference Europe (ELCE) and Open Source Summit Europe event to be held in Oct. 23-25 in Prague, with discounted registrations of $800 still available through Aug. 27. The Open Source Summit combines the previous LinuxCon, ContainerCon and CloudOpen conferences.



Linus Torvalds

Opening day keynotes for the Open Source Summit are led by an address from Confluent CTO Neha Narkhede, a co-developer of Apache Kafka, followed by 11-year old hacker Reuben Paul. Day two keynotes include Intel VP and GM Imad Sousou and Google Kubernetes Community Manager Sarah Novotny. On day three (Oct. 25) you can attend a discussion between VMWare VP Dirk Hohndel and the guy who started it all — with a little help from Richard Stallman — the one and only Linus Torvalds.

The Linux Foundation has called out the following as highlights of the ELCE events:

Keynote (Oct. 25): Jan Kiszka, Senior Key Expert, Siemens AG

Continuous Integration: Jenkins, libvirt and Real Hardware — Anna-Maria Gleixner, Linutronix GmbH

Linux-based RTOS Platform for Constructing Self-Driving Vehicles — Jim Huang, South Star Xelerator (SSX)

Orchestrated Android-Style System Upgrades for Embedded Linux — Diego Rondini, Kynetics

The ELCE offerings include presentations on automotive technology, Linux kernel development, sensor programming, Bluetooth mesh, cameras, Gstreamer, Buildroot, Preempt-RT, eMMC, Android, hybrid ARM/FPGA SoCs, and much more. Case study presentations include “Linux powered autonomous Arctic buoys” and “Open source neuroimaging: developing a state-of-the-art brain scanner with Linux and FPGAs.”

There’s also a presentation on the Linux Foundation hosted Civil Infrastructure Platform (CIP), one of the two ELCE sponsors along with Intel. CIP is building an open source, “super long-term supported” (SLTS) kernel and “base layer” for industrial grade software.



Jono Bacon

Beyond ELCE, special events include an Open Community Conference led by Jono Bacon, author of The Art of Community, who will present an Oct. 23 keynote on the subject. The Linux Foundation has also added a new Diversity Empowerment Summit to the schedule.



Further information

Registration to the Open Source Summit Europe with Embedded Linux Conference Europe is discounted to $800 through Aug. 27, after which it rises to $950 through Sep. 17, and $1,100 until the launch of the Oct. 23-26 conference. (No ELCE events are offered on the 26th.) Academic and hobbyist rates are available, and applications are being accepted for diversity and needs-based scholarships. The event is being held at the Hilton Prague, in Prague, Czech Republic. More information may be found on the Linux Foundation’s registration page and schedule page.

