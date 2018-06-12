Embedded Linux Conference Europe wants your presentations (and money)

The Linux Foundation opened a call for papers for the Embedded Linux Conference Europe to be held Oct. 22-24, in Edinburgh, and released the speaker list for the Aug. 29-31 Open Source Summit North America in Vancouver.



The Linux Foundation is asking for presentation pitches for this fall’s Embedded Linux Conference Europe (ELCE) and integrated OpenIoT Summit Europe, which will be held Oct. 22-24 in Edinburgh, Scotland. The ELCE/OpenIoT event is the European edition of the “premier vendor-neutral technical conference for companies and developers using Linux in embedded products,” says the LF.







2017 Embedded Linux Conference Europe and Open Source Summit Europe event

Like last year, the event will be co-located with the Open Source Summit Europe, which also has a call for papers (CFP). A single registration covers both the ELCE/OpenIoT evemt and Open Source Summit Europe, starting at $800 through June 17. These events will be directly followed by the Linux Security Summit (Oct. 25-26) and Zephyr Hackathon (Oct. 25). The LF also announced keynote speakers for the Open Source Summit North America to be held in August (see farther below).

The Linux Foundation is looking for ideas for presentations, panel discussions, tutorials, labs, and Birds-of-a-Feather sessions at ELCE/OpenIoT, with papers due June 17. The CFP closes July 1, and accepted speakers will be notified Aug. 10.

Suggested Embedded Linux Conference Europe topics include:

Audio, Video, Streaming Media and Graphics

Security

System Size, Boot Speed

Real-Time Linux – Performance, Tuning and Mainlining

SDKs for Embedded Products

Flash Memory Devices and Filesystems

Build Systems, Embedded Distributions and Development Tools

Linux in Devices such as Mobile Phones, DVRs, TVs, Cameras, etc

Use of Linux in Automotive

Drones and Robots

Linux in the Internet of Things

Practical Experiences and War Stories

Standards

Public Infrastructure

Industrial Automation

Suggested OpenIoT Summit topics include:

Real-Time OS (Zephyr, RIOT, MyNewt, FreeRTOS, NuttX, mbed and Others)

Outside World Meets IoT (Sensor Interaction, Low Footprint, Connected Sensors, EMF/RFI Impact)

Bootloaders, Firmware & Updates

Containers

Distributed Edge

Application Technologies

On-device Analytics

Blockchain for Constrained Devices

Device Management

Power Management

Configuration Management

Developing for Security

Safety Considerations

Certifications – Lessons Learned Taking Devices to Product



Open Source Summit North America speakers announced

Keynote speakers have been announced for the Open Source Summit North America, which will be held Aug. 29-31 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The event will include more than 250 educational sessions covering the latest technologies and topics in open source. The full schedule will be announced next week.

Open Source Summit North America keynote speakers will include:

Ajay Agrawal, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Expert, Author of Prediction Machines, and Founder, The Creative Destruction Lab

Jennifer Cloer, Founder of reTHINKit and Creator and Executive Producer, The Chasing Grace Project

Wim Coekaerts, Senior Vice President of Operating Systems and Virtualization Engineering, Oracle

Ben Golub, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, and Shawn Wilkinson, Co-founder, Storj Labs

Preethi Kasireddy, Founder & CEO, TruStory

Window Snyder, Chief Security Officer, Fastly

Imad Sousou, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Open Source Technology Center, Intel

Sana Tariq, Senior Architect, E2E Service Orchestration, TELUS



Further information

Applications and more information about CFPs for the Embedded Linux Conference Europe (ELCE) and OpenIoT Summit Europe may be found here, and registration forms for these events plus Open Source Summit Europe may be found here.

Registration for the Open Source Summit North America may be found here. Early bird registration is $800 through June 17.