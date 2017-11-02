Embedded Linux Conference Europe videos posted for free streaming

Embedded Linux Conference Europe videos posted for free streamingNov 2, 2017 — by Eric Brown — 705 views
The Linux Foundation has posted 13 videos of Open Source Summit Europe keynotes and 57 videos of Embedded Linux Conference Europe sessions on YouTube.
The combined Embedded Linux Conference Europe (ELCE) and Open Source Summit Europe event held Oct. 23-25 in Prague, is now available for all to see. The Linux Foundation has posted 70 videos of events on YouTube, including videos of 57 ELCE presentations.
The ELCE offerings include presentations on automotive technology, Linux kernel development, sensor programming, Bluetooth mesh, cameras, Gstreamer, Buildroot, and the Civil Infrastructure Platform (CIP). There are also sessions about Preempt-RT, eMMC, Android, hybrid ARM/FPGA SoCs, and much more.


Open Source Summit keynotes include a chat between VMWare VP Dirk Hohndel and Linus Torvalds, as well as an address from Confluent CTO Neha Narkhede, a co-developer of Apache Kafka. There also are keynotes from 11-year old hacker Reuben Paul, Intel VP and GM Imad Sousou, and Google Kubernetes Community Manager Sarah Novotny, among others. Another interesting Open Source Summit session is the Open Community Conference presentation led by Jono Bacon, author of The Art of Community.
Click the session titles below to watch each video at YouTube. Enjoy!
Open Source Summit keynotes:
- Keynote: Dirk Hohndel in a Conversation with Linus Torvalds
- Keynote: Challenges in Industrializing OSS and How Siemens Tackles Them — Jan Kiszka
- Keynote: The Tao of HashiCorp — Mitchell Hashimoto, Founder, HashiCorp
- Keynote: How to Raise a Tech Family — Keila Banks, 15 Year Old Programmer, Web Designer
- Keynote: Opening Remarks — Jim Zemlin, Executive Director, The Linux Foundation
- Keynote: Cloud Native Update — Chris Aniszczyk, COO, Cloud Native Computing Foundation
- Keynote: Open Source Networking and a Vision of Fully Automated Networks — Arpit Joshipura
- Keynote: Beyond the Cloud: Edge Computing — Mark Skarpness
- Keynote: Governance and Trust — from Company Led to Community Led — Sarah Novotny
- Lightning Keynote: Vojtech Pavlik, Director SUSE Labs, SUSE
- Keynote: Apache Kafka and the Rise of the Streaming Platform — Neha Narkhede, Co-Founder
- Keynote: Hacking is Child’s Play, Literally! — Reuben Paul, 11 Year Old Hacker, CyberShaolin Founder
- Keynote: Smart Incentivization — Jono Bacon, Community/Developer Strategy Consultant and Author
Embedded Linux Conference Europe sessions:
- Hit the Open Road with Automotive Grade Linux — Walt Miner, The Linux Foundation
- Continuous Integration: Jenkins, libvirt and Real Hardware — Anna-Maria Gleixner
- Using Long Term Stable Kernel for the Embedded Products — Tsugikazu Shibata, NEC
- State of AGL: Plumbing and Services — Matt Porter
- Bluetooth Mesh with Zephyr OS and Linux — Johan Hedberg, Open Source Technology Center, Intel
- Building a Remote Control Robot with Automotive Grade Linux — Leon Anavi, Konsulko Group
- The Serial Device Bus — Johan Hovold, Hovold Consulting AB
- Free and Open Source Software Tools for Making Open Source Hardware — Leon Anavi, Konsulko Group
- Farming Together — Andrew Murray, Witekio
- Cheap Complex Cameras — Pavel Machek, DENX Software Engineering GmbH
- BoF: Bash the Kernel Maintainers — Laurent Pinchart, Ideas on Board
- Automation beyond Testing and Embedded System Validation — Jan Luebbe, Pengutronix
- An Introduction to SPI-NOR Subsystem — Vignesh Raghavendra, Texas Instruments India
- More Robust I2C Designs with a New Fault-Injection Driver — Wolfram Sang, Renesas
- Introduction to SoC+FPGA — Marek Vašut, DENX Software Engineering GmbH
- Low Level Sensor Programing and Security Enforcement with MRAA — Brendan Le Foll, Intel Corporation
- An Overview of the Linux Kernel Crypto Subsystem — Boris Brezillon, Free Electrons
- OP-TEE — Using TrustZone to Protect Our Own Secrets — Marc Kleine-Budde, Pengutronix e.K.
- printk() — The Most Useful Tool is Now Showing its Age — Steven Rostedt, VMware
- Develop Your Embedded Applications Faster: Comparing C and Golang — Marcin Pasinski, Mender.io
- SD/eMMC: New Speed Modes and Their Support in Linux — Gregory Clement, Free Electrons
- Linux Powered Autonomous Arctic Buoys — Satish Chetty, Hera Systems
- The Status of the Preempt-RT Patch — Sebastian Siewior, Linutronix GmbH
- Asymmetric Multiprocessing and Embedded Linux — Marek Novak
- Allocators for Compressed Pages: In-depth Comparison with z3fold in Focus — Vitaly Wool, Consultant
- Open Source Neuroimaging: Developing a State-of-the-Art Brain Scanner with Linux and FPGAs
- Buildroot: Making Embedded Linux Easy? A Real-Life Example — Yann Morin, Orange
- How I Survived to a SoC with a Terrible Linux BSP — Luca Ceresoli, AIM Sportline
- Introducing the “Lab in a Box” Concept — Patrick Titiano
- Buildroot: What’s New? — Thomas Petazzoni, Free Electrons
- Using SoC Vendor HALs in the Zephyr Project — Maureen Helm, NXP Semiconductors
- How to Combine Debian and Yocto/Bitbake? — Manuel Traut, Linutronix GmbH
- Civil Infrastructure Platform: Industrial Grade Open Source Base-Layer Development
- WPE WebKit: HTML5 User Interfaces for Embedded Devices — Juan José Sánchez Penas, Igalia, S.L.
- Maintaining a Linux Kernel for 13 Years? You Must be Kidding Me. We Need at Least 30?
- GStreamer for Tiny Devices — Olivier Crête, Collabora
- Security Features for UBIFS — Richard Weinberger, sigma star gmbh
- Orchestrated Android-Style System Upgrades for Embedded Linux — Diego Rondini, Kynetics
- Protecting Your System from the Scum of the Universe — Gilad Ben-Yossef, Arm Holdings
- Is Linux Kernel Development Good Enough to Make Your Life Depend on It? — Lukas Bulwahn, BMW Car IT
- Lab: Linux Container Internals — Scott McCarty and Marcos Entenza Garcia, Red Hat
- Identifying and Supporting ‘X-compatible’ Hardware Blocks — Chen-Yu Tsai, CloudMosa, Inc.
- New GPIO Interface for User Space — Bartosz Golaszewski, BGDev
- Stable Devicetree ABI: it’s possible! — Lucas Stach, Pengutronix
- Deterministic Networking for Real-Time Systems (Using TSN) — Henrik Austad, Cisco Systems
- Porting U-Boot and Linux on New ARM Boards: A Step-by-Step Guide — Quentin Schulz, Free Electrons
- Zero-Copy Video Streaming on Embedded Systems the Easy Way — Michael Tretter and Philipp Zabel
- Measuring the Impacts of the Preempt-RT Patch — Maxime Chevallier, Smile
- Linux Storage System Bottleneck for eMMC/UFS — Bean Huo and Zoltan Szubbocsev, Micron
- A Pragmatic Guide to Boot-Time Optimization — Chris Simmonds, Consultant
- HDMI 4k Video: Lessons Learned — Hans Verkuil, Cisco Systems Norway
- Replace Your Exploit-Ridden Firmware with Linux — Ronald Minnich, Google
- Updating an Embedded System with SWUpdate Framework — Stefano Babic, DENX Software Engineering Gmbh
- Running Android on the Mainline Graphics Stack — Robert Foss, Collabora
- Open Sesame! Why Functional Safety is the Master Key to Open the Door for Linux into Automotive
- uClibc Today: Still Makes Sense — Alexey Brodkin, Synopsys
- Closing Game — Tim Bird
The above videos can also be streamed from the Linux Foundation’s ELCE and Open Source Summit Europe YouTube page.
