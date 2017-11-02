Embedded Linux Conference Europe videos posted for free streaming

The Linux Foundation has posted 13 videos of Open Source Summit Europe keynotes and 57 videos of Embedded Linux Conference Europe sessions on YouTube.



The combined Embedded Linux Conference Europe (ELCE) and Open Source Summit Europe event held Oct. 23-25 in Prague, is now available for all to see. The Linux Foundation has posted 70 videos of events on YouTube, including videos of 57 ELCE presentations.

The ELCE offerings include presentations on automotive technology, Linux kernel development, sensor programming, Bluetooth mesh, cameras, Gstreamer, Buildroot, and the Civil Infrastructure Platform (CIP). There are also sessions about Preempt-RT, eMMC, Android, hybrid ARM/FPGA SoCs, and much more.







Scene from the 2017 Embedded Linux Conference Europe and Open Source Summit Europe event

Open Source Summit keynotes include a chat between VMWare VP Dirk Hohndel and Linus Torvalds, as well as an address from Confluent CTO Neha Narkhede, a co-developer of Apache Kafka. There also are keynotes from 11-year old hacker Reuben Paul, Intel VP and GM Imad Sousou, and Google Kubernetes Community Manager Sarah Novotny, among others. Another interesting Open Source Summit session is the Open Community Conference presentation led by Jono Bacon, author of The Art of Community.

Click the session titles below to watch each video at YouTube. Enjoy!

Open Source Summit keynotes:



Embedded Linux Conference Europe sessions:

The above videos can also be streamed from the Linux Foundation’s ELCE and Open Source Summit Europe YouTube page.

