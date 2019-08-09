Embedded Linux Conference Europe sessions are posted

The Linux Foundation has released its presentation line-up for the Embedded Linux Conference Europe and the co-located Open Source Summit Europe, scheduled for Oct. 28-30 in Lyon, France.



Just as the North American versions of the Embedded Linux Conference and Open Source Summit (formerly LinuxCon + CloudOpen + ContainerCon) are joining forces to share the stage on Aug. 21-23 in San Diego, the Embedded Linux Conference Europe (ELCE) and Open Source Summit Europe are collocating on Oct. 28-30 in Lyon, France. The confluence makes sense given the Linux Foundation’s new vision of an edge computing future that relies heavily on cloud technologies rather than the traditional grassroots approach to embedded.

Yet as the newly posted schedule shows, even if you have little interest in containers or cloud-native platforms, there’s plenty at ELCE to keep you busy. In addition to the ELCE tracks, embedded developers will be particularly interested in the OpenIoT Summit track and newcomers will want to check out the Embedded Development Essential presentations.







Linus Torvalds and Rahaf Harfoush



Other tracks of special interest include compliance automation and tooling, emerging technologies, security and safety, networking and edge, and an LF AI Summit. There are also tracks for diversity empowerment, OS communities, urban computing, and more.

Even more so than last year, keynote speakers for the combined program include far more women than in the past. The opening day starts with some familiar (male) faces: LF Executive Director Jim Zemlin, Linux Kernel Developer and Fellow Greg Kroah-Hartman, and Intel CVP and GM Imad Sousou. Next comes a keynote from Rahaf Harfoush an author, strategist, and digital anthropologist, on how digital technology is changing the business world.







Rumman Chowdhury (left) and Priyanka Sharma



Day two keynotes start with a discussion between Linux head honcho and swear-jar king Linus Torvalds with VMware VP Dirk Hohndel. Other keynotes include Azavea’s Deborah Boyer and Open Apparel Registry’s Katie Shaw on the Open Apparel Registry — a map of global apparel facilities. There are also keynotes from Cloud Native Computing Association’s Cheryl Hung, and Accenture’s Rumman Chowdhury. On day three you can hear from Puppet’s Yvonne Wassenaar, HERE Techologies’ Oliver Fink, and GitLab’s Priyanka Sharma.

The following are a smattering of ELCE sessions that jumped out at us, although you’ll want to peruse the full list to find your favorites:

State of U-Boot development report — Jagan Teki, Amarula Solutions

Adopting Linux on BMW — the long road to integrate Linux as mainline platform — Helio Chissini de Castro, BMW CarIT

RISC-V boot process: one step at a time — Atish Kumar Patra, Western Digital

How to make an app enabled embedded Linux product that fits in 16MB of flash with containers — Alexander Sack, Pantacor

Demystifying Linux MIPI DSI subsystem — Jagan Teki, Amarula Solutions

Best of both worlds: building a Linux/Android hybrid — Bernhard “Bero” Rosenkränzer



Further information

The combined Embedded Linux Conference Europe and Open Source Summit Europe event is scheduled for Oct. 28-30 in Lyon, France, at the Lyon Convention Centre. Registration is $800 through Aug. 15, switching to $950 before Sep. 22., and there are steeply discounted hall pass, academic, and hobbyist packages. The full schedule may be found here.

