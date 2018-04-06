Embedded kiosk systems offer a choice of Kaby Lake, Skylake, and Braswell

Nexcom has launched a line of Linux-ready “Intelligent Kiosk IKS Series” embedded PCs based on Intel 6th Gen, 7th Gen, and Braswell chips with a modular design that offers mini-PCIe and M.2 expansion.



The first three members of Nexcom’s fanless, modular Intelligent Kiosk IKS Series are the Intel 6th Gen “Skylake” U-Series based IKS 614A, the Skylake and Kaby Lake T/TE-series IKS 614B, and the entry-level Celeron N3060 (“Braswell”) driven IKS 621A. All three systems support Fedora Linux, as well as Windows 7/10.







IKS 621A

(click image to enlarge)







Intelligent Kiosk IKS Series applications (left) and exploded view

(click images to enlarge)



Self-parking — Motion sensors can detect approaching vehicles to control the lights, greet customers, deliver differentiated tokens, grant access, suggest promotions, and keep a video record.

Smart stores — Touchscreen application can help users through registration and checkout by reading barcodes, QR codes, and RFID tags. The system can accept cash or card payments, print receipts, and provide vouchers.

Large crowd events — Self-service information stands provide directions, reservations, and smart advertisements based on demographic analysis.

The three Intelligent Kiosk IKS models share the same modular chassis design. The IKS 614A and IKS 621A measure 260 x 189 x 39.5mm while the dual SATA enabled IKS 614B extends deeper toward the rear of the unit with a 260 x 249 x 39.5mm footprint. Customers can upgrade to a different Mini-ITX baseboard and I/O bracket while retaining the chassis (see exploded view below.)The Intelligent Kiosk IKS Series is designed to “spark the self-service experience.” Nexcom cites applications including:





Intelligent Kiosk IKS Series model comparison

(click image to enlarge)



Common features on the three systems include dual GbE ports, 4x USB 3.0 ports, and a single front-facing USB 2.0 port. They all offer a 12V DC input, and the IKS 614A and IKS 614B also supply an optional 12V, 84W power adapter. Each device has a slightly different temperature range: IKS 614A (0 to 60°C), IKS 614B (0 to 40°C), and IKS 621A (0 to 50°C).



IKS 614A

The IKS 614A runs on dual-core, Intel 6th Gen U-series Core and Celeron (3955U) processors with 15W TDPs. The system supports up to 32GB DDR4-2133 SDRAM via two channels. It has a single SATA 2.5-inch bay, as well as an M.2 M-key (2280) interface that supports storage. There’s also a full-size mini-PCIe slot with PCIe/USB support.







IKS 614A

(click image to enlarge)



In addition to its dual GbE ports and 5x USB ports, the system includes DisplayPort (2049 x 2304 @60Hz) and HDMI (2049 x 2160) outputs. Other features include 3x RS232 ports, an RS232/485/422 port, and an audio out jack. One conflicting notation says there are 3x USB 2.0 connections – this is either erroneous or means there are two more USB 2.0 internal interfaces in addition to the front-facing port.



IKS 614B

The high-powered IKS 614B advances to faster Intel 6th Gen Core i7-6700TE, i5-6500TE, i3-6100TE, Pentium G4400TE and Celeron G3900TE processors. You can also choose from several 7th Gen Kaby Lake models: Core i7-7700T, i5-7500T, i3-7101TE, and Celeron G3930TE, which similarly have 35W TDPs.







IKS 614B

(click image to enlarge)



Like the IKS 614A, the IKS 614B supports 32GB DDR4-2133, and offers M.2 M-key and full-size mini-PCIe (PCIe/USB) expansion slots. Instead of offering one SATA connection, it provides dual SATA III interfaces with RAID 0/1 support.

In addition to the standard dual GbE ports and 5x USB ports, the IKS 614B is equipped with dual HDMI ports. The resolution is 2049 x 2160 @ 60Hz, according to the datasheet, while another note mentions 4K support. Dual serial ports and a line-out jack are also available. Like the IKS 614A, the IKS 614B supports Windows 8.1 in addition to 7 and 10.



IKS 621A

The entry-level IKS 621A taps the dual-core, 1.6GHz/2.48GHz Celeron N3060 with 6W TDP from the Atom-like Intel Braswell generation. You can load up to 8GB DDR3L-1600 RAM. The SATA, M.2, mini-PCIe, GbE, and USB support matches that of the IKS 614A.







IKS 621A, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Differences include an additional, fourth RS232 port to go along with the RS232/485/422 port, as well as dual-stack audio jacks. For display, you get DVI-D and VGA ports, both of which are limited to 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the IKS 614A, IKS 614B, and IKS 621A Intelligent Kiosk systems. More information may be found in Nexcom’s Intelligent Kiosk IKS Series announcement, as well as its IKS 614A, IKS 614B, and IKS 621A product pages.

