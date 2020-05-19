Embedded computers tap Jetson Xavier NX and AGX Xavier

Advantech’s “MIC-710AIX” edge AI computer and 8x PoE “MIC-710IVX” NVR system run Linux on Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX. There’s also an AGX Xavier based MIC-730AI system.



Advantech has launched two embedded computers built around Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX module, which recently began shipping with a $399 Jetson Xavier NX Dev Kit. The MIC-710AIX is a compact, rugged AI inference edge computer while the MIC-710IVX targets network video recorder (NVR) applications for H.264/H.265 cameras connected via 8x PoE ports.







MIC-710AIX (left) and MIC-730IVX

(click images to enlarge)



The MIC-710AIX and MIC-730IVX are variants of last November’s MIC-720AI and MIC-710IVA , respectively, which support the Jetson TX2 and Nano. While the MIC-710AIX offers some significant differences compared to its predecessor, the MIC-730IVX is almost identical to the MIC-730IVA.

There is also a similar MIC-730IVX NVR computer in the works that taps the more powerful Jetson AGX Xavier, but Advantech has yet to post specs. Back in November, Advantech teased an AGX Xavier based MIC-730AI embedded edge computer, which is now documented with preliminary specs. We cover that model farther below.

All these systems are available with a Linux BSP based on Ubuntu 18.04 with JetPack 4.4 SDK. Applications include smart city, intelligent manufacturing, and “AI of things” applications.



Jetson

Xavier NX

The Jetson Xavier NX module has a more powerful CPU and GPU than the 87 x 50mm Jetson TX2 while shrinking to the 70 x 45mm size of the Jetson Nano. The Xavier NX runs Ubuntu Linux on 6x ARMv8.2 Carmel CPU cores and provides graphics and AI processing on its 384-core Volta GPU, compared to the 512-core Volta GPU on the AGX Xavier.

The Xavier NX can run at a low of 10W — twice the minimum power consumption of the Nano. At that level, it can deliver 14 TOPS neural processing power, rising to 21 TOPS at 15W. By comparison, the larger, octa-core AGX Xavier runs at up to 30 TOPS. The Xavier NX has twice the RAM of the Nano with 8GB LPDDR4 and similarly supplies 16GB eMMC.



MIC-710AIX

The MIC-710AIX follows only one other Xavier NX based system we know of: CTI’s Rudi-NX. There are also some Xavier NX based carrier boards that offer enclosure options such as Diamond Systems’ JetBox-Floyd, based on the Floyd carrier board.

The fanless MIC-710AIX has the same 147 x 118 x 52mm enclosure as the earlier MIC-720AI. The Xavier NX provides the computer with 8GB RAM and 16GB eMMC

Whereas the earlier AI model had single GbE and PoE ports, the MIC-710AIX has 2x GbE ports. Instead of the pair of USB 3.0 ports, there are single USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports as well as an internal micro-USB OTG port and USB 2.0 header.







MIC-710AIX detail views

(click image to enlarge)



Like the earlier model, you get 8-bit DIO and an HDMI port with 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz support. New features include a microSD slot and an RS-232/RS-422/RS-485 port.

Whereas the MIC-720AI was limited to an mSATA slot, the MIC-720AIX has a general purpose mini-PCIe slot and an M.2 M-key 2280 slot, which typically supports storage. Although there is no mention in the specs, one detail view shows one of Advantech’s iDoor compartments for its optional iDoor I/O modules on the side of the unit.







MIC-710AIX side detail view



The 1.2 kg computer has the same wide-range 19-24V (3A~2A) DC input, -10 to 60°C operating range and vibration (3 Grms @ 5 ~ 500 Hz, random, 1 hr/axis) and humidity (95% @ 40°C non-condensing) resistance as the earlier models. DIN-rail mounting is available.



MIC-710IVX

Aside from its different Jetson module, the MIC-710IVX is almost identical to the earlier MIC-710IVA. The 330 x 300 x 57mm MIC-710IVX is an NVR computer with 8x 10/100 Ethernet Power-over-Ethernet ports compliant with 802.3af. With the help of its Microsemi PD69104B1ILQ controller and Realtek RTL8316SI LAN switch, the ports are designed to drive H.264/H.265 cameras with 15.4W output. LEDs display the status of each port.







MIC-710IVX detail view

(click image to enlarge)



In addition to the Jetson Nano’s 8GB LPDDR4 and 16GB eMMC, the system provides 2x 3.5-inch SATA bays for HDDs. An HDMI port supports 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz video and there is an Intel i211AT-based Gigabit Ethernet port.

The MIC-710IVA is further equipped with USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and RS-485 ports along with an internal USB 2.0 header and 8-bit DIO. The NVR computer runs on an AC100-240V 250W ATX power supply with a power switch and supports 0 to 40°C temperatures with 0.7 m/s airflow. The system also provides vibration (0.5 Grms @ 5 ~ 500 Hz, random, 1 hr/axis) and humidity (95% @ 40°C non-condensing) resistance.



MIC-730AI

The MIC-730AI follows other Jetson AGX Xavier based systems including Aaeon’s Boxer-8251AI and Adlink’s robotics-focused M300-Xavier-ROS2. The system measures 230 x 192 x 87mm, expanding to a height of 137mm when equipped with the optional MIC-75M20-00B1 iModule, which provides PCIe x8 and PCIe x4 slots. The module appears to add to the base of the system (or side if you use the desktop stand) rather than the iDoor expansion compartment shown in the detail image below, but omitted from the specs.







MIC-730AI and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



The MIC-730AI starts with the AGX Xavier module’s 16GB of 2133MHz LPDDR4 and 32GB eMMC and adds a 2.5-inch, internal SATA bay and an M.2 2280 slot with support for NVMe storage. A SIM card slot is also available if you prefer to use the slot for cellular.

Major features include 2x GbE (Intel i210 and Marvell 88E1512) plus 2 x RS-232/RS-422/RS-485, 2x USB 3.0, and 2x USB 2.0 ports. There is also an internal micro-USB OTG port and a USB 2.0 interface. An HDMI port supports up to 3840×2160 @ 60Hz resolution, and there is a 16-bit DIO interface.

The MIC-730AI runs on a 9-36VDC AT/ATX supply. Ruggedization features are the same as on the MIC-720AIX.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “preliminary” MIC-710AIX, MIC-730IVX, and AGX Xavier-based MIC-730AI. More information may be found in this PR-style announcement report on Electronics 360, as well as Advantech’s MIC-710AIX, MIC-730IVX, and MIC-730AI product pages.