Elkhart Lake ultra-compact features triple 2.5GbE with PoE+

Neousys unveiled a rugged “POC-400” embedded PC with Intel’s quad-core, up to 3.0GHz Atom x6425E plus up to 32GB DDR4, 2x DP, 3x 2.5GbE ports (2x with optional PoE+), and M.2 and MezIO expansion.



The 153 x 108 x 56mm Neousys POC-400 is the second embedded system we have seen equipped with Intel’s new 10nm Elkhart Lake platform, following Vecow’s similarly ultra-compact, 150.4 x 106.2 x 66mm SPC-6000. The DIN-rail mountable system updates the design of the Apollo Lake based POC-300 and is similar in form factor to other Neousys POC systems such as its Ryzen Embedded V1000 based POC-500.







POC-400

(click images to enlarge)



The POC-400 fails to exploit some Elkhart Lake features like triple 4K support and 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen2. However, it taps the platform’s high-speed networking support with 3x 2.5Gbps ports (Intel I225). Two of those 1GbE compatible ports offer optional, 802.3at-compliant PoE+ technology to power higher data bandwidth devices such as NBAST-T cameras, says Neousys. All the LAN ports provide screw locks.

The POC-400 uses a standard “E” Elkhart Lake part with its quad-core 1.8GHz/ 3.0GHz Atom x6425E with 12W TDP. (At publication time, the product page erroneously listed an Apollo Lake SoC, but the announcement and datasheet got it right.)

It is unclear if the system supports other Elkhart Lake SKUs such as the RE and FE models with synchronized networking and in the case of the FE, functional safety features. Neousys says the SoC offers 1.7x the CPU performance and 2x the GPU performance of its previous generation, presumably referring to the Apollo Lake based POC-300. No OS support was listed, but this is Linux and Windows territory.

You can load up to 32GB DDR4-3200 via a single RAM socket, and there is an M.2 M-key 2280 socket for SATA storage. An M.2 E-key 2230 socket supports WiFi or AI modules equipped with Google’s Coral TPU or Intel’s Movidius Myriad VPUs.







POC-400 detail views

(click image to enlarge)



The POC-400 enables dual 4K displays with 2x DisplayPorts at up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz. Other features include an audio I/O jack, as well as 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 and 2x USB 2.0 ports with screw locks.

Serial communications include a RS-232/422/485 port and a choice of a RS-422/485 port or a port that combines 3x 3-wire RS-232 interfaces. Additional I/O is available via a slot that supports Neousys homegrown MezIO modules, including multiple GbE with or without PoE, USB 3.0, serial, ignition control, and more. The detail view appears to show a MezIO slot with a DIO option.

The 0.96 kg POC-400 offers several LEDs, as well as standard DIN-rail and optional wall mounting. The system powers up via an 8-35VDC terminal block with optional 60W AC/DC adapter.

There is a -25 to 70°C operating range with 10%~90%, non-condensing humidity tolerance. Vibration and shock resistance are compliant with MIL-STD-810G according to 514.7, Category 4 and Method 516.7, Procedure I, respectively. EMC tolerance meets EN 55032 and EN 55035 standards



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming soon” POC-400. More information may be found in Neousys’ announcement and product page.

